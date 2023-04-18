The Kelso School District could receive nearly $100,000 after settling with an e-cigarette company that faced lawsuits from thousands of school districts across the country for allegedly marketing its products to teenagers.

The lawsuit against Washington, D.C.-based Juul Labs Inc. stems from claims by both government agencies and school leaders that the company purposely and deceptively advertised its products to teenagers, despite the state setting the legal age for using vaping and tobacco products at 21 and older.

The total amount is still tentative, district spokesperson Michele Nerland said by email, but the district is likely to net, after cost and fees, between $93,000 and $101,000 from the settlement with Juul Labs.

The district expects half the funds to be paid this year, Nerland said, with the rest paid over the next four years.

In June, Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack won school board approval to join 1,600 school districts in the case against Juul. Other area school districts set to receive settlement money include Vancouver Public Schools, Woodland Public Schools and Camas School District.

The school board approved the settlement during its March 20 meeting. Nerland said these will be unrestricted funds the district can use for "the general area of student and staff well-being." The school board will likely decide how to use these new dollars during its budget talks this spring and summer.

Juul Labs has paid millions of dollars in settlements, and as of March was still embroiled in more than 4,000 lawsuits across the country. Washington state last year was awarded $22.5 million after a lawsuit filed by State Attorney General Bob Ferguson; Oregon received roughly $20 million in its own settlement.

The company settled its largest case so far last week, The Associated Press reported, agreeing to pay $462 million to six states and the District of Columbia. Juul also agreed to change its marketing tactics and limit how many purchases customers can make online and in retail stores.