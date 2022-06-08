Kelso School District joins lawsuit against vaping company for directing ads toward youth

Kelso School District has joined a lawsuit accusing a vaping device company of illegally marketing toward teenagers and glorifying nicotine use in their advertisements.

The school board in May approved taking legal action against Juul Labs and Altria, a move backed by more than 800 school districts nationwide, including La Conner and Seattle.

This comes as Cowlitz County high school students are reportedly vaping at a higher rate than the state average, according to local results from a 2021 state-sponsored youth health survey. About a quarter of students who said they vaped did not know entirely what was in their device, according to the survey data.

Washington's Attorney General Bob Ferguson settled with Juul for $22.5 million in April after filing a consumer protection lawsuit saying the nicotine giant had downplayed the health effects of their vaping devices and purposely targeted underage people in their marketing. Juul denied any wrongdoing.

Schools are now filing their own class-action lawsuit seeking damages against the companies for making their products look desirable to teenagers. As of 2020 a person has to be over 21 years old to purchase tobacco and vapor products in Washington state.

Washington state law firm Stevens Clay, P.S. offered to represent Kelso School District pro bono.

According to an FAQ presented to the board in May, the trial would go forward in November 2022 if no settlement is reached. The Kelso School District's role in the lawsuit included gathering local data on vaping to be used as evidence, which Superintendent Mary Beth Tack was approved to submit by May 31. The district can also back out of the lawsuit at any point.

Vaping products contain a number of chemicals, usually nicotine, that can become addictive, according to a 2022 National Institute of Health report.

The earlier a person is exposed to addictive chemicals, the more likely they will find it harder to beat the addiction in adulthood, according to the health institute's report.

