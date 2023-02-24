The Kelso School District is holding free screenings for young children in the district who may have a developmental delay.

Appointments are required for the screenings, held March 8 at Wallace Elementary School.

Children 3- to 5-years-old will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.

Screenings for children younger than 3-years-old are also available. Those interested should notify the district while setting an appointment.

To set up an appointment or for more information, call 360-501-1672.