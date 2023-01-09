 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso School District holding developmental preschool screenings in January

Elementary School Students
note thanun on Unsplash, Contributed

The Kelso School District is holding free screenings for young children in the district who may have a developmental delay. 

Appointments are required for the screenings, held Jan. 18 at Wallace Elementary School

A new study finds some babies born early in the pandemic are having slight delays in motor and social skills.

Children 3- to 5-years-old will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential. 

Screenings for children younger than 3-years-old are also available. Those interested should notify the district while setting an appointment. 

To set up an appointment or for more information, call 360-501-1672.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

