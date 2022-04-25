Kelso School District early learning program registration now open

Registration for kindergarten, transitional kindergarten and preschool for families in the Kelso School District opened Monday with options to enroll online or in-person.

Children who turn 5 years old by Aug. 31 can be enrolled in the district's kindergarten programs.

Caregivers can get enrollment packets from an elementary school office or during Kinderpalooza at Coweeman Middle School on May 3. They also can download a packet from the district website or enroll online at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/enroll-a-student.

The child's birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records are required with the application.

Children not yet 5 by Aug. 31 who do not have access to local early learning programs can enroll in Kelso's transitional kindergarten either online or by downloading a paper application through the district's enrollment webpage.

Preschool applications can be found at Kinderpalooza and Kelso elementary school offices, or on the district's enrollment webpage.

Kinderpalooza, an event hosted by the Kelso School District to introduce caregivers to the early learning options, can be found at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/kinderpalooza. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Coweeman Middle School in Kelso.

