Kelso School District asks for feedback on new math curriculum

The Kelso School District opens its doors Monday for community members to review and comment on an updated mathematics curriculum for grades six to eight.

"Math hasn't changed, but the way we approach teaching it has," said Gunnar Guttormsen, associate director of teaching and learning.

The new materials are available for viewing Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Monday until April 29 at the school district's Ruth B. Clark Educational Services Center.

The curriculum was designed to be more "student-centered," Guttorsmen said. The goal for educators is for students to feel they can actually apply math in their daily life, avoiding the question, "When am I ever going to use this?"

"Developing mathematicians is the idea, and to be ready for these topics in college," Guttorsmen said.

After the viewing period, the new curriculum will need approval by the Longview School Board in May. If they get approved, Guttorsmen said they will immediately start ordering materials, training teachers and preparing the curriculum for the 2022-23 school year.

