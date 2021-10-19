Kelso School Board reviews sex education, foster care and absences polices

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other business, the board passed two policies, one on the Learning Assistance Program and one on grading and progress reports.

The Learning Assistance Program policy updated language and added a section about expanding the program in response to COVID-19. The revision to the grading and progress reports policy removes a section that allowed the district to withhold a student’s grade report if the student had outstanding debt for school property that had been lost or willfully damaged.

The board also heard first readings on four polices: Sexual health education, students in foster care, excused and unexcused absences, and prohibiting sexual harassment of district staff.

The sexual health education draft revisions updates language prompted by the new state law. The board asked several questions about how parents can access materials.

Instruction in social and emotional learning will be provided at least once in kindergarten through third grade. Comprehensive sexual health education will be provided at least once in fourth and fifth grades, at least twice in sixth and seventh grades and at least twice in ninth through 12th grades under the draft policy.