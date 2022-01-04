Kelso School board refreshes safety, emergency policies

The Kelso School Board started the new year with a look to safety as the school board passed updates to school emergency, health and safety policies Monday night.

The district emergency policy update refreshed older language and clearly laid out each step to be taken in the event of evacuations, lockdowns, shelter-in-place situations, earthquakes, fires, pandemics and bomb threats.

A plan for reuniting students with their families and notifying families of emergencies also was included in the updates.

School resource officers and other school safety staff saw changes to training requirements under new state law, and that are reflected in changes to the district school resource officer policy passed by the board.

Chief Financial and Operations Officer Scott Westlund said state law now requires the district’s security officer gets training along with the school resource officer from the Kelso Police Department.

That training includes sections on constitutional and civil rights of children, child and adolescent development, trauma-informed approaches to working with youth, youth mental health issues, the relationship of disability to behavior, collateral consequences of arrest or court involvement, resources in the community for youth, local and national disparities in the use of force and arrest of children, de-escalation techniques, bias-free policing and restorative justice principles.

Westlund said the district already started that training this year. Other changes to the policy include broadening language beyond just the school resource officer to include all “safety and security staff” and a compliant resolution process that starts with a formal, written complaint to the district. The policy also includes annual data collection and reporting on all incidents that result in discipline, use of force or arrest.

The policy on student fees, fines and charges also was modified in line with new state guidance that students with outstanding fees cannot have their grades or transcripts withheld, only their diplomas.

Director of Student Services Don Iverson reminded parents and staff that despite recent updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing quarantine lengths, the schools still are following the Washington State Department of Health and older lengths until further notice.

“It’s confusing how the new CDC guidelines apply to schools,” he said. “We’re still waiting for guidance.”

He said he thinks the state will have clearer instructions for schools by the end of the week and reminded parents to reach out to heath-care providers or the schools with questions.

“We know the next couple days will be a little confusing, as we have two different systems and will be following Department of Health older guidelines, not the CDC,” he said.

Parents can help schools stay open and safe by being “in tune with their bodies and children’s health.”

“If kids are sick, they need to stay home or get tested at school testing centers,” Iverson said.

Those centers in Kelso are averaging 25 to 30 walk-ins from teachers or others in the schools per day, he said, on top of required testing for athletes.

