Kelso school board passes $77 million budget Monday

The fund balance increased because the district could not hire the amount of classified staff it wanted last year, saving it unplanned money.

“We could not find people to hire” for some programs, Westlund said.

Major changes to the budget were the federal relief funds, a 2% salary increase for all employee groups expect transportation, which Westlund said got a 5% increase to keep them on par with other local districts.

The district will get about $15.5 million in relief funds to be spent over the next few years, Westlund said. Next year’s budget uses about $5 million in federal funds.

Those federal funds will be spent on academic and social emotional supports, Westlund said, such as 3.5 more counselors at the elementary level, more teachers so there can be lower class sizes, summer school, new technology, teaching supports, increased cleaning and HVAC improvements.

The new budget also includes $6.5 million in local levy dollars, which is an expected tax rate of $2.15 per $1,000 of assessed value. The local levy makes up about 8.4% of the overall budget, while state funding is about 76.1% and federal funding grew by 5.6% to 13.6% compared to last year.