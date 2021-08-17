Kelso school board passes $77 million budget Monday

The Kelso School Board unanimously passed a nearly $77 million budget Monday night, with added teachers and counselors thanks to federal relief funds.
District Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund said despite lower enrollment, federal relief funds allowed the budget to grow for the 2021-2022 school year. State apportionment dropped about 3%, or about $1.9 million, due to lower enrollment.
“With reduced enrollment one would think expenses and revenues would dip,” Westlund said. “But due to federal funding ... we actually have quite a bit of additional monies to spend in certain areas. That’s why our budget is growing. In normal times we would see a substantial reduction.”
The new budget puts enrollment at 4,826, which is 135 students fewer than the 2019-2020 school year. However, it is 64 students higher than this year’s current enrollment, as Westlund said he anticipates getting some of the students back this coming year.
The district cut about $4.3 million from its budget for the current year in anticipation of lower enrollment. Westlund said those protective measures means this year the district does not need to use any of its ending fund balance.
The new budget projects an ending fund balance of $6.5 million, which is between 8% and 8.5% of the total budget, Westlund said. The board’s ending fund balance goal is 8%, which is one month of expenditures.
The fund balance increased because the district could not hire the amount of classified staff it wanted last year, saving it unplanned money.
“We could not find people to hire” for some programs, Westlund said.
Major changes to the budget were the federal relief funds, a 2% salary increase for all employee groups expect transportation, which Westlund said got a 5% increase to keep them on par with other local districts.
The district will get about $15.5 million in relief funds to be spent over the next few years, Westlund said. Next year’s budget uses about $5 million in federal funds.
Those federal funds will be spent on academic and social emotional supports, Westlund said, such as 3.5 more counselors at the elementary level, more teachers so there can be lower class sizes, summer school, new technology, teaching supports, increased cleaning and HVAC improvements.
The new budget also includes $6.5 million in local levy dollars, which is an expected tax rate of $2.15 per $1,000 of assessed value. The local levy makes up about 8.4% of the overall budget, while state funding is about 76.1% and federal funding grew by 5.6% to 13.6% compared to last year.
On the expenditures side, salaries and benefits make up 78% of the budget, with certified salaries at $29.7 million, classified salaries at $12.3 million, and benefits at $17.9 million.
The district has budgeted $5.3 million in supplies and materials and about $9 million in contracted services.
Teachers’ mental health is the focus of a new policy which the board heard a first reading of Monday night.
The Workforce Secondary Traumatic Stress policy commits the district to starting a workforce mental health committee to address secondary traumatic stress, also called compassion fatigue.
It is a “natural but disruptive set of symptoms that may result when one person learns firsthand of the traumatic experiences of another,” the policy says, and symptoms include feelings of isolation, anxiety, dissociation, physical ailments and sleep disturbances.
“Every day, school staff work with students experiencing trauma and loss. As a result, teachers, school counselors, administrators and other school staff many experience secondary traumatic stress,” the policy said. “When secondary traumatic stress is left unaddressed, it may lead to staff turnover, burnout, adult chronic absenteeism and health issues that negatively impact everyone in the school community.”
The committee will share state resources on secondary traumatic stress and stress management and report to the board on activities each year.
The policy sets out a committee that has one teacher and classified staff member from the K-8 level, the high school level and student services, a central office administrator, a K-8 building administrator and a high school building administrator.