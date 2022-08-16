 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso school board approves selling Beacon Hill property to local Christian private school

Beacon Hill Elementary School

Beacon Hill students moved to Lexington Elementary in 2021. 

 KSD, Contributed

Kelso school board members Monday finalized the $1.8 million sale of a former elementary school to a local religious private school following discussions to use the revenue for upcoming projects.

The school district will use the revenue from the sale of the Beacon Hill property for future capital projects, the district said in a news release Tuesday. 

Three Rivers Christian School bought the 10-acre parcel on 257 Alpha Drive after a due diligence and feasibility study period. 

The Beacon Hill site shut its doors last summer, and the students relocated to Lexington Elementary School.

The school board went ahead with a resolution in February to put the property up for sale. Three Rivers plans on remodeling the old school for students in grades seven through 12, according to a news release sent in June.

The site hosts an approximately 44,000 square-foot building that has been there since 1967, according to archive TDN reports. The building has a capacity of about 600 students and has more than 20 classrooms as well as office spaces, a lunchroom and a library. 

Three Rivers said in the news release it plans to get county approval and fundraising dollars for a new gym, as well as other amenities. 

“Not only will this facility provide space for future growth, but it will allow our middle and high school students to enjoy beautiful outdoor spaces with room for agriculture projects, an athletics field, and (once remodeled) additional specialized classroom spaces,” Three Rivers said in the press release.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

