Registration for the Kelso School District’s trio of early learning programs opened Monday, the district said.

The district also announced its Preschool Pups program would, for the first time, be offered at no cost.

Preschool Pups, which runs four half-days per week, has 36 spots open for 3- to 4-year-old children who turn 3 by Aug. 31. Families can apply online or by picking up and returning an application packet to Wallace Elementary School. The district encouraged families to register sooner rather than later.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The preschool program held at Wallace will provide breakfast during the morning sessions and lunch in the afternoon sessions.

Kelso’s transitional kindergarten program, an early learning option for families wanting to enroll their 4-year-olds in free public pre-kindergarten, will accept applications until Aug. 1. Classes start Oct. 18. Students must be 4 years old by Aug. 31.

Transitional kindergarten includes “all aspects of the kindergarten school day,” the district said, including transportation, school specialists, recess and lunch.

Conference on 'parents rights' in schools spurs pushback from Cowlitz County locals The conference included topics also playing out on a national stage: claims of critical race theory, the promotion of school choice and a push against gender-inclusive practices in the classroom.

Transitional kindergarten has 105 total spots open at seven classes across four elementary schools — Barnes, Butler Acres, Lexington and Wallace. Prospective enrollees can apply online or return a paper application to the district office at 601 Crawford St. in Kelso. The district notes a completed application does not guarantee enrollment.

Regular full-day kindergarten registration packets can be done online, picked up at the individual elementary schools or downloaded through the Kelso School District website. Needed documents include the child’s birth certificate, proof of residency and up-to-date immunization records.

Applications will also be available during the upcoming annual “Kinderpalooza,” an informational event for families and caregivers to learn about preschool options, teachers and Kelso elementary schools. They also can register for school, give their child the chance to board and ride a school bus, look at summer learning options and learn how to become a parent volunteer.

“Kinderpalooza” will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 2 at Coweeman Middle School, 2000 Allen St.