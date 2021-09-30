 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelso parents planning demonstration Friday morning at Kelso School District
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Kelso parents planning demonstration Friday morning at Kelso School District

{{featured_button_text}}
Kelso School District

Kelso parents are planning a "visibility demonstration" Friday morning and afternoon at the Kelso School District offices, asking the district to show "transparency and honesty" around an alleged COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a post on the Cowlitz County Covid-19 Updates Facebook page, parents of students at Barnes Elementary School plan to demonstrate after a fourth-grade teacher, Karen James, died earlier this week. A prior Facebook post on the page alleged her death was due to COVID-19, but the district would not comment on the cause of her death.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Longtime Kelso teacher died Monday, students getting counseling

"We want to be clear, this is not a protest, a political statement, nor a comment on Miss James herself, who was a beloved teacher and community member. There is only one goal here, and that is to get Kelso School District to be honest and transparent about COVID outbreaks in schools, especially in regards to Miss James' class, which has yet to be counted or acknowledged as a school-based outbreak," the page said.

According to the Kelso School District's COVID-19 dashboard, which only includes COVID-19 student-to-student cases shown to be caused by in-school transmission, there is one such case reported on Thursday at Barnes Elementary.

Parents plan to demonstrate from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 601 Crawford St., Kelso.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says
Education

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says

Greene said the allegations made on Facebook last week quickly took off, amassing nearly a thousand comments and prompting calls to the school district that took days to handle. Some calls came from outside the community and even outside the state, he said, from as far away as Michigan and Illinois. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News