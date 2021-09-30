Kelso parents planning demonstration Friday morning at Kelso School District

Kelso parents are planning a "visibility demonstration" Friday morning and afternoon at the Kelso School District offices, asking the district to show "transparency and honesty" around an alleged COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a post on the Cowlitz County Covid-19 Updates Facebook page, parents of students at Barnes Elementary School plan to demonstrate after a fourth-grade teacher, Karen James, died earlier this week. A prior Facebook post on the page alleged her death was due to COVID-19, but the district would not comment on the cause of her death.

"We want to be clear, this is not a protest, a political statement, nor a comment on Miss James herself, who was a beloved teacher and community member. There is only one goal here, and that is to get Kelso School District to be honest and transparent about COVID outbreaks in schools, especially in regards to Miss James' class, which has yet to be counted or acknowledged as a school-based outbreak," the page said.

According to the Kelso School District's COVID-19 dashboard, which only includes COVID-19 student-to-student cases shown to be caused by in-school transmission, there is one such case reported on Thursday at Barnes Elementary.

Parents plan to demonstrate from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 601 Crawford St., Kelso.

