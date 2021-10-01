Kelso parent asks district for more transparency after teacher dies of COVID

Hart, who also is on the November ballot as a Longview City Council candidate, said he planned to keep showing up in the morning and was in contact with the district about changing its policies. He said other districts like Longview were sharing more information than Kelso, and he would like to see more transparency from the schools.

District spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the district is continuing to work closely with the Department of Health and follow the same notification protocols as the last 19 months. The district has refused to comment on James' cause of death out of respect and privacy.

Those protocols say that when there is a positive case, the district notifies anyone who was a close contact of the case. A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for a cumulative 15 minutes or more. However, in classrooms, masked students can be as close as 3 feet to one another before being considered close contacts. Members of a household are also considered to be close contacts.