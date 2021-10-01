Kelso parent asks district for more transparency after teacher dies of COVID

For the second day, parent Curtis Hart stood outside the Kelso School District office Friday morning with a sign calling for more transparency in reporting school COVID-19 outbreaks after a Kelso teacher died from COVID-19.
"We need to know if our student has been in a room with someone with COVID, so we can decide if we need to take them out, get them tested, or quarantine them from other members of the family with pre-existing conditions," Hart said.
There had been calls on the community Facebook page "Cowlitz County Covid-19 Updates" for parents to hold a "visibility demonstration" Friday morning and afternoon at the Kelso School District offices, asking the district to show "transparency and honesty" around COVID-19 outbreaks. Hart was one of two people outside the district office Friday morning, and was the only one with a sign. A post on the page Friday afternoon said many parents planned to attend the 4:30 p.m. protest, but were unable to because of quarantine protocols.
Earlier this week, a fourth-grade Barnes Elementary School teacher, Karen James, died. Andrew Buck, a cousin of James, said it was the family's understanding she died from COVID-19. He said family members were notified Monday evening of James' death from COVID-19, after she tested positive a few days earlier.
Buck said in a statement that "Karen was an infectiously happy person, with contagious laughter and a perpetual smile. It’s hard to remember a time when I ever saw her angry."
James never missed a family picnic, loved church, Disney and singing, and "had a great passion for teaching and a genuine love for her students that lasted a lifetime."
Buck said James also found great joy in her cats, and "would often post pictures and anecdotes of their adventures and misdeeds on social media, and if you were friends with her there, you felt as though you knew her cats’ personalities."
"Karen was absolutely full of life, and her death was completely unexpected," Buck said. "It’s come as a shock to all of us."
The news of her death from COVID-19 was shared on the "Cowlitz County Covid-19 Updates" Facebook page and sparked questions about why all students in her class were not quarantined or notified of the exposure.
"We want to be clear, this is not a protest, a political statement, nor a comment on Miss James herself, who was a beloved teacher and community member. There is only one goal here, and that is to get Kelso School District to be honest and transparent about COVID outbreaks in schools, especially in regards to Miss James' class, which has yet to be counted or acknowledged as a school-based outbreak," the page said Thursday afternoon.
According to the Kelso School District's COVID-19 dashboard, which only includes COVID-19 student-to-student cases shown to be caused by in-school transmission, there was one such case reported Thursday at Barnes Elementary, which resulted in a classroom closure.
Hart, who also is on the November ballot as a Longview City Council candidate, said he planned to keep showing up in the morning and was in contact with the district about changing its policies. He said other districts like Longview were sharing more information than Kelso, and he would like to see more transparency from the schools.
District spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the district is continuing to work closely with the Department of Health and follow the same notification protocols as the last 19 months. The district has refused to comment on James' cause of death out of respect and privacy.
Those protocols say that when there is a positive case, the district notifies anyone who was a close contact of the case. A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for a cumulative 15 minutes or more. However, in classrooms, masked students can be as close as 3 feet to one another before being considered close contacts. Members of a household are also considered to be close contacts.
The close contacts are given information about testing options, quarantine, and when they can return to schools, because the length of time differs based on several factors, including vaccination status and if the person has symptoms, Nerland said. The whole class would not be notified of a positive case in the class, Nerland said, unless they were all close contacts.
"All classroom closures are done with the Department of Health," Nerland said. "We work very closely with the Department of Health on every single case. Every case we have gets reported to them, and they look at all the information. It's under their guidance that we would make any changes in the instructional model."
As for the district dashboard, which only reflects student-to-student cases transmitted in school, Nerland said the those "are the numbers we can give an accurate representation" and be confident of.
"If it's a case that wasn't transmitted during school, you have to rely on people to tell you that information," Nerland said, adding she would need to check with Superintendent Mary Beth Tack on why the district chose to only report student-to-student cases and not staff cases.