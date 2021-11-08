Kelso middle school students start community campaign to honor veterans; ask community to participate

Kelso middle school students are honoring local veterans in several ways this year, and are asking the community to join in.

Students in the leadership group at Huntington Middle School are writing thank you cards, painting rocks and making a display of local names on the school’s front window this year in advance of Veteran’s Day on Thursday.

“They have been working so hard to bring honor to our local veterans,” Huntington teacher Katie Ahola said in a district press release. “It really makes me proud that these students get it.”

For the “Veterans Rock” campaign, students painted more than 30 rocks with symbols representing Veterans Day, like yellow ribbons, roses and American flags. They added the hashtag #HMSVeteransRock on the bottom. The rocks are hidden in the community, and students ask when people find them, they take a photo and post it on social media with the hashtag along with their own words of thanks.

“I hope we end up getting more kids to want to know more about Veterans Day when they find these rocks, and that they will respect local veterans and say thank you to them,” seventh-grader Chase Carter said in the press release.