Kelso, Longview school officials promise to address pandemic's effect on students

School superintendents from Longview and Kelso promised safer schools, mental health support and higher reading levels when they spoke at a Longview-Kelso Chamber of Commerce event Friday.

School safety and renovations are priorities

Longview School District Superintendent Dan Zorn told attendees he hopes voters pass a replacement capital projects and technology levy when it goes on the April 26 special election ballot.

Zorn said the levy would help with essential school upgrades: replacing and repairing roofs, lights, windows, as well as improving air quality and maintaining technology. It also would help fund upgrades to the stadium complex.

Security remains a high-priority for the 15 schools within the district, he said. The levy, combined with federal funding, would help them continue a vestibule project to improve security at school entrances, Zorn said.

When voting opens April 7, taxpayers will decide on the levy that proposes 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023.

Though it’s an increase from the current expiring levy at 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, Zorn said the district’s overall tax collection will decline after 2022 because of the upcoming expiration of a 2001 $37.9 million bond that will drop from tax rolls.

“We’re trying to take a balanced approach to this,” Zorn said. “We’re being mindful of the taxpayers while recognizing our schools need some improvements.”

Kelso School District Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said Kelso schools also will focus on upgrades using existing bonds that have helped them build Lexington Elementary School, finish construction on Carrolls Elementary School, replace gym floors and add turf to the Kelso High School football field.

Enrollment and staffing remain low

Zorn said Longview schools in the 2021-22 academic year saw 350 fewer students even as they opened for in-person learning. Incoming state dollars will help with the anticipated revenue drop as a result of this low enrollment, he said.

“We’re hoping enrollment comes back, but to date it hasn’t,” Zorn said.

Hiring new people for classified and bus driving roles has continued to be a challenge, Zorn said. Some positions have remained open for a “long time,” he said.

Tack said the Kelso district also hopes to fill staff gaps, noting the district recently hired some permanent substitute teachers. The district also hired a new dean of students and a youth and family counselor to address children in need.

“We continue to look at ways to support our work force,” she said.

Mental and behavioral health challenges have accompanied students’ return to classrooms, Zorn said. Officials hope to expand access to mental health specialists and family outreach services at school, he said.

Student literacy and graduation rates reportedly higher than state average

Tack said reading rates in the Kelso School District last school winter soared above the national average in every grade except second.

Kelso and Longview graduation rates remained at nearly 90%. The state reported an average graduation rate of about 83%.

“Our teachers are tired, our staff is tired. You can see it on their faces,” Tack said. “But we are seeing tremendous, tremendous growth.”

Zorn said literacy remains a high priority, especially as students transition back to normal classroom routines and expectations. The district in the 2018-19 school year saw an increase in students who had a proficient or advanced reading level, and Zorn said they want to continue that growth.

“Kids who read well [and] kids who write well are going to do well in school and later in life,” Zorn said.

