Kelso, Longview enrollment begins to bounce back after declines

Kelso and Longview school leaders are seeing more students in classrooms this year after several shaky years where enrollment in public schools dropped sharply in what was both a statewide and national trend.

Average annual Kelso School District fulltime equivalent enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is up 70 students. The district budgeted for 4,868 students, according to school board documents. Kelso school officials in their Monday school board meeting reported that actual enrollment as of October sat at 4,938 students.

Longview schools stands at about three fulltime equivalent students below budget, a comeback from the 2021-22 school year where enrollment was the lowest it had been since before 2016-17.

Enrollment across schools began a steady decline around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as parents opted for homeschool or virtual learning options even after schools reopened.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The state funds about 80% of public K-12 schools — Kelso and Longview included — and that funding is tied to how many students the district has.

The Kelso School District as of Oct. 31 had received $7.86 million from the state government, with another $2.34 million from local property taxes. The district also projects that its ending fund balance for August should land at around 8%, which usually means the district will be financially comfortable going into the next school year.

Scott Westlund, the Kelso School District’s executive director of business and operations, told the school board Monday that enrollment should continue this upward trend based on annual trend data.

“Any time you see enrollment start to go up, that is a good thing,” district spokesperson Michele Nerland said.

Students in Running Start, a program where students can take college credit while finishing high school, has continued to fall. Westlund said this has not caused concern because this matches with what usually happens each quarter. Enrollment in the program by the end of next year should still end above last year’s ending average.

Longview enrollment

The Longview School District has also seen an uptick in fulltime equivalent enrollment from last year, with school board documents showing enrollment equal to slightly more than 6,202 fulltime students as of January. The district had budgeted for 6,206 students, only three fulltime-equivalent students below what had been planned.

“What’s good about this is lending to ... work on budget development,” said Patti Bowen, Longview’s executive director of business services. “The methodology we’re using is working.”

During the 2021-22 school year, the district saw the lowest enrollment since before 2016-17 with 6,135 students compared to 6,561 students in 2016-17. Enrollment took a hit in the year between 2019-20 and 2020-21, and dropped by more than 300 students. School leaders said the pandemic largely caused this decline.

Every grade group except for high school as of January surpassed the budgeted enrollment, school board documents showed. Total kindergarten enrollment was budgeted at 465 students but saw 473 students as of January.

For elementary school students, there were 2,808 students or about 80 more than what the district budgeted.

Middle school enrollment also saw a slight uptick, with about 18 more students than forecasted.

In high school, the district reported about 90 fewer students fully enrolled than what the district planned.

Like the Kelso School District, Running Start continued to see drops slightly below the spending plan of 146 students; as of January, 134 students were reportedly enrolled in the dual-credit program.