Kelso, LCC offer new course in industrial trades for local upperclassmen

In response to community need, Kelso School District is adding a new course to the off-campus catalog this year: Industrial Trades Foundation, in partnership with Lower Columbia College.
“We try to make sure we offer classes that fit the employment opportunities here,” said Kelso career and technical education director Melissa Boudreau, and a class like this one will prepare students for high-wage, local jobs.
The course isn’t just open to Kelso students, but to any Cowlitz County junior or senior. The district has extended the application window to Sept. 1, and the class has limited seating.
The new trades class joins three other classes that Boudreau said have been running for about 20 years: police science, health science and fire science. Those classes are in partnership with the Kelso police, PeaceHealth and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
While usually all the off-campus courses have a “huge response,” Boudreau said the district has seen less response than usual and there are still open seats. Students should ask their high school counselors for an application.
The Industrial Trades Foundation class will run for a full year, every morning from 7:15 a.m. until 8:50 a.m. Students who are accepted to the program will get training in machining, manufacturing and welding.
If they pass the class with high enough grades, students will not only get three high school credits, but up to eight college credits that can be applied to an advanced manufacturing, machine trades, or welding certificate or associate degree at LCC, Boudreau said.
“Kids are excited to get these skills and be on a college campus,” she said.
Miller Electric donated high quality protective gear for the class, and students don’t need prior welding or machining experience, she said. Students do need to provide their own transportation to the classes, but Boudreau said “most kids usually take care of each other and set up carpools.”