Kelso, LCC offer new course in industrial trades for local upperclassmen

In response to community need, Kelso School District is adding a new course to the off-campus catalog this year: Industrial Trades Foundation, in partnership with Lower Columbia College.

“We try to make sure we offer classes that fit the employment opportunities here,” said Kelso career and technical education director Melissa Boudreau, and a class like this one will prepare students for high-wage, local jobs.

The course isn’t just open to Kelso students, but to any Cowlitz County junior or senior. The district has extended the application window to Sept. 1, and the class has limited seating.

The new trades class joins three other classes that Boudreau said have been running for about 20 years: police science, health science and fire science. Those classes are in partnership with the Kelso police, PeaceHealth and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

While usually all the off-campus courses have a “huge response,” Boudreau said the district has seen less response than usual and there are still open seats. Students should ask their high school counselors for an application.