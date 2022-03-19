 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso, La Center, Ridgefield students move on to Washington state art competition

'Fletrie'

'Fletrie' by Mei-lien Tanner, 12th grade, Kelso.

 ESD 112, Contributed

Seven students in Cowlitz County and northern Clark County received top scores at a state regional art show this week and are moving on to the state competition this spring. Pieces by Kelso seniors Mei-lien Tanner and Isabel Lopez; La Center juniors Sabrina Joner and Katelyn Pattison; and Ridgefield seniors Patricia Catacutan, JoJo Hughes and Isaac Lewis were ranked among the top 15 pieces on Wednesday.

'Tattered Bowl'

'Tattered Bowl' by Isabel Lopez, 12th grade, Kelso.

The regional contest was open to any high school student in Washington state’s Educational Service District 112, which includes more than 30 schools in Southwest Washington. Only public school students could win awards.

The regional contest also awarded 20 entries for high originality, composition, emotion and technique, including pieces by four Kelso students: Lopez, Maggie Waddle, Josie Settle and Kylana Hegnes. Catacutan, Joner and Remy Frey of Kelso each received a $2,000 scholarship to Washington University’s Department of Art + Design.

'The real me that you see'

'The real me that you see' by Patricia Catacutan, 12th grade, Ridgefield.

View more pieces from the regional show at www.esd112.org/artshow. The state art show's awards ceremony is set to be held May 26 online. 

