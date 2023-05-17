A Kelso High School senior is the only local U.S. Presidential Scholar finalist this year.

The announcement comes a year after the school district saw its first U.S. Presidential Scholar in 56 years when Kelso Cosgrove earned the title.

This year, senior Jack, or JJ, Robarge, is one of 77 semifinalists from Washington and one of only seven from Southwest Washington. He is the only semifinalist from Cowlitz County, according to a press release from the Kelso School District.

Every year since 1964, the U.S. Department of Education asks high schools to send names of well-rounded students who best represent the school.

Kelso High School counselor Kali Dalton said Robarge maintains a 4.0 GPA while overcoming medical hurdles.

“When we looked at nominating a student from Kelso, academics, involvement and resilience in the face of obstacles were the key criteria that JJ easily demonstrated,” Dalton said in the news release.

Kelso High School counselor Megan Elam said Robarge exemplifies the school’s values of “respect, responsibility, resilience and kindness”

“He continues to amaze me with his work ethic and drive,” she said in the press release. “JJ takes on challenges and is an exceptional student leader.”

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized in late June with an online National Recognition Program.