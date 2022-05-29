Kelso High School senior earns title as second-ever U.S. Presidential Scholar from Cowlitz County

For the first time in 56 years, Cowlitz County has a U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Kelso Cosgrove, 18, of Kelso High School remembers the morning he found out he earned the title. It was on camera, during a recorded interview with Portland TV station KGW 8 News.

"When did you find out you won?" asked KGW reporter Devon Haskins seen on a video he posted to social media.

"I haven't won," Cosgrove insisted in the video.

"You are a finalist. You are one of two in Washington state," Haskins replied.

After a shocked paused, Cosgrove said, "Oh, I won? This is news to me. Well, that's awesome."

Selection process

Every year since 1964, the U.S. Department of Education asks high schools to send names of well-rounded students who best represent the school.

Angela Knowles, a Kelso High School counselor who advocated for Cosgrove's nomination, said the department wanted students who did well academically, participated in community service and were involved in extracurriculars.

The pool of candidates this year started at more than 5,000 before being narrowed to 620 semifinalists. The federal department then chose 161 finalists across the U.S. who would carry both the U.S. Presidential Scholar title and a presidential medallion.

"It feels good to be recognized after four years of striving to do good and to do well in all my classes," Cosgrove said. "I'm not someone that really likes to draw attention to themselves, so having all of this attention on me, it's wild."

Not since 1965, when Kelso High School graduate Janet Louise Miller was honored, has Cowlitz County had a presidential scholar. Cosgrove is only the second person from Cowlitz County to earn the federal honor, which does not include any money.

"For us to pick someone they also feel encompasses all those qualities of a presidential scholar, I think that's great for the community to see that recognition," Knowles said.

'Give what you can'

Cosgrove said he always liked to immerse himself in academics. He became especially fascinated with mechanical engineering, which he hopes will blossom one day into a career in the aerospace industry.

His schooling came with some challenges, recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic that sent students to learn at home or in hybrid situations.

Before then, the Cosgrove family suffered losses. Cosgrove was in third grade when his older brother Tucker died in 2014. Three years later, when he was in eighth grade, his other older brother Cody died.

"A lot of students who deal with that, they can easily go down a very different path," Knowles said. "When a person has gone through things themselves, it can be really good for them to give back to the community. ... I'm very proud of the man he is becoming."

Cosgrove worked as a mentor for another student at Barnes Elementary School, the same school Cosgrove attended when he was younger. He helped his mentee with schoolwork, they worked on arts and crafts projects together and Cosgrove sometimes tagged along during recess.

"It can be hard to give back when you're really busy, but it's always worth it to just give what you can," Cosgrove said.

Quote "Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve. ... Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation's history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America's future is bright." — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a press release.

And academics does keep Cosgrove busy. While maintaining a 4.0 GPA and clocking 110 hours of community service, Cosgrove enrolled in two dual-credit courses at the University of Washington and is about to get certified in computer-aided design. He said he tries to find time for his other hobbies, like skateboarding and photography.

On top of it all, he said he's still trying to decide on college. With his lengthy list of accomplishments, several schools have offered him scholarships, he said. For now, he said he is considering going to Lower Columbia College to get his general credits. Then, he said he would like to study at Arizona State University's renowned engineering program.

"I mean, it's sunny over there," he said. "And it's a super good school."

