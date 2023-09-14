As Longview experiences its first centennial as a city, Kelso is having its own 100-year celebration.

A century ago, Kelso High School adopted its blue and gold school colors, according to a news release from the Kelso School District.

The district is recognizing the adoption of the iconic Hilanders’ look with several upcoming events throughout the school year, though the news release did not specify which events are currently planned. Officials also encouraged people to share photos wearing Kelso High School memorabilia and buying the “100 Years of Blue and Gold” assorted merchandise.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Those interested in participating can share photos on a Google form with the link bit.ly/share-100 or by tagging @KelsoSchools on social media with the hashtag #100yearsofblueandgold. Shirts and sweatshirts with the centennial theme are being sold through the Kelso High School Associated Student Body, which can be contacted by emailing haley.cox@kelsosd.org or by calling 360-501-1846.

“Being a one-high-school community, Kelso High is embraced and supported in so many wonderful ways,” said KHS Principal Sheri Walker in the news release. “After 100 years, blue and gold aren’t just KHS colors, they’re woven into this city and multiple generations of Hilanders.”

It was during the 1923-24 school year that KHS officially adopted blue and gold, the district said, a fact discovered earlier this spring by Cowlitz County Historical Museum curator Bill Watson on behalf of the school district.

Before 1923, each graduating class chose a color scheme of their own, Watson said in an interview.

“I started going back through the old yearbooks we have at our collections, and the 1923 class chose their colors as blue and gold,” he said. “And that stayed with the school for 100 years after that 1923 class graduated.”

Watson and the museum have also provided several historical photos and more information about the district’s history, according to the school district. Black-and-white photos show the earliest athletic clubs, including the 1922-23 girls’ basketball team and the boys’ football club game in the fall of 1923. A marching band cap from the early 1900s reveals the recognizable blue and gold color scheme as seen on a uniform.

“It’s a pretty easy process, and I’m glad to be helping them,” Watson said.

A commemorative banner was hung at the beginning of the school year in Kelso High School, emblazoned with the 100-year milestone message and a welcome to staff and students.

“Kelso’s colors carry our pride,” said Superintendent Mary Beth Tack in the news release. “And Kelso’s strength, no question, is in its people. We proudly celebrate that strength every day. In this 100th year of blue and gold, we continue to work toward our goal of 100% graduation with 100% team effort.”

How to participate Take a photo with Kelso High School gear

Upload to Instagram, Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter)

Tag @KelsoSchools and use #100yearsofblueandgold

Purchase centennial gear through the KHS Associated Student Body by calling (360) 501-1846 or emailing haley.cox@kelsosd.org