Kelso family support specialist named State Classified School Employee of the Year

Kelso School District Family Support Specialist Nancy Baldwin was named the Washington State Classified School Employee of the Year, the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction announced Monday.

Baldwin has worked with homeless students for more than 20 years, with 18 of those years in Kelso. She helps students monitor their grades, missing assignments, absences and immediate needs.

“For students and families experiencing homelessness, Nancy may serve as their liaison, but she also serves as their counselor, confidant, graduation specialist, and community service provider… as well as their inspiration,” Don Iverson, Kelso student services director, said in a statement. “Nancy exemplifies our district’s commitment in doing whatever it takes to graduate 100% of our students. ... We are so proud of her!”

During the pandemic, Baldwin has worked to expand the range and depth of the district program intended to support homeless or in-need families and unaccompanied youth.

In her letter recommending Baldwin for the award, student Bryanna described when she learned she’d aged out of her living situation and didn’t have a place to go.