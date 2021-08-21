Kelso families asked to follow district traffic plan to reduce traffic at Catlin

With the new school year will come new schools for Kelso kids, and new traffic patterns for families to navigate.

Huntington Middle School students will attend Catlin Elementary School this school year while Huntington is renovated and Catlin students will move to the new Lexington Elementary School or into other neighboring schools.

With the influx of students to Catlin, the streets in the area could be jammed with traffic. The district is asking families to work with the school to reduce traffic by using the bus. The district also will have an option for students to be dropped off at Huntington and bused the 1.3 miles to Catlin.

“To avoid congestion, we are asking for help from our families to use school busing as the primary source of transportation during this transition year,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said.

Huntington students who are being driven to school by their families should arrive between 7:30 and 7:50 a.m. for morning drop-off and follow the district’s suggested routes when driving to and from school.