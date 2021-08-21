Kelso families asked to follow district traffic plan to reduce traffic at Catlin

With the new school year will come new schools for Kelso kids, and new traffic patterns for families to navigate.
Huntington Middle School students will attend Catlin Elementary School this school year while Huntington is renovated and Catlin students will move to the new Lexington Elementary School or into other neighboring schools.
With the influx of students to Catlin, the streets in the area could be jammed with traffic. The district is asking families to work with the school to reduce traffic by using the bus. The district also will have an option for students to be dropped off at Huntington and bused the 1.3 miles to Catlin.
“To avoid congestion, we are asking for help from our families to use school busing as the primary source of transportation during this transition year,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said.
Huntington students who are being driven to school by their families should arrive between 7:30 and 7:50 a.m. for morning drop-off and follow the district’s suggested routes when driving to and from school.
“Watch for pedestrians, bicyclists and crossing guards near the school, at intersections, crosswalks and on campus,” a traffic safety flyer the school is handing out said. “Use the designated loading area only for student load/unload during the drop-off or pick-up periods.”
Due to the length of the streets around Catlin, people also should pull as far forward as possible in the designated loading area or to the car in front of them before stopping at the curb, and if the load/unload area is full, people should park in the school lot or in a legal on-street spot that doesn’t block Fishers Lane traffic.
The city recently made the intersection of Columbia Heights Road, Fishers Lane and Long Avenue a four-way stop, in anticipation of the school traffic.
A February traffic study found the additional school traffic created by the change in schools could cause delays at the Fishers Lane and Long Avenue intersection if it remained a two-way stop.
“The relatively small increase in trips generated by the interim school at this intersection (less than 8% of total entering traffic) is projected to disproportionately increase delay,” the study found, but an all-way stop would correct that delay.
School staff will be directing traffic during peak morning and afternoon times to help everything flow smoothly.
“We’re very excited about what the modernization of Huntington will mean for our students,” Tack said. “We’ve put a lot of time and thought into this traffic management plan in an effort to be good neighbors.”
At the new Lexington school, families also are encouraged to use other means of transportation than single drop-offs to reduce traffic in the neighborhood.
“As a member of the Lexington neighborhood, we aim to minimize our impact on traffic and parking for residents,” the school’s traffic guide said. “If you have no other option but to use a car for your student’s trip to and from school, consider carpooling and/or occasionally using an alternative transportation choice.”
There are suggested routes for families to follow at the new school as well, such as using only Sparks Drive to arrive and depart, and taking a right onto Boardwalk Way when leaving to avoid bus traffic.
“When driving, please be a respectful neighbor and follow these guidelines to ensure the safety of all students, staff and visitors who walk, bike, drive and take the bus,” the traffic guide said.
In the mornings, anyone dropping students off should arrive between 8:15 and 8:40 a.m., and if a line forms, people should not queue onto Boardwalk Way.
All Kelso families are asked to “be courteous and follow applicable traffic laws” when using nearby streets for parking or waiting, such as not blocking driveways, fire hydrants or mailboxes or parking too close to crosswalks and stop signs.