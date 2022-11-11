Kelso drops preschool tuition by half as two dozen classroom spots still open

The Kelso School District earlier this month cut the tuition cost for its Preschool Pups program by half in hopes to draw in more people who want to send their kids to an early learning program.

The tuition for the preschool was dropped from $250 to $125 a month for 3- to 4-year-old children, a decision made to help fill the 25 empty spots in the program, said district spokesperson Michele Nerland.

According to the Education Data Initiative, preschool in Washington state can cost families $9,200 a year on average. Kelso School District's new amount would cost roughly $1,000 annually for the four-day-a-week program offered during the school year.

"Preschool Pups focuses on teaching our youngest learners social, emotional and academic skills that will help them as they continue on their educational journey," said Heather Ogden, Kelso School District special programs director.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Housed in the Wallace Elementary School, each class has a certified teacher and two paraeducators focused on "play-based learning," Nerland said.

The program works to develop oral language skills, increase vocabulary and develop early math knowledge, she said. Students also learn about how to interact with their peers and sit in a classroom environment before they enter kindergarten.

First launched August 2021, the program serves 64 students total with 16 students per session, Ogden said. The morning session goes from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., with the afternoon session running from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The discount comes at a time when many schools, the Kelso district included, have said they are dealing with more behavioral issues and learning deficits since the return to in-person learning. Many elementary students entered the classroom after a year of remote schooling that did not give them the chance to be around other children, Nerland said.

Research has suggested that preschool and other early learning programs increase a child's chance of entering school better prepared and ready to learn grade-level material.Studies from the National Education Association show students who entered an early learning program were less likely to repeat a grade or later be identified as having special learning needs.

Long term, students are also more likely to graduate high school and become higher-earning employees when they enter the workforce.

"They're being prepared for their later educational learning," Nerland said.