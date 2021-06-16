Kelso community says goodbye to Beacon Hill Elementary in drive-thru museum

Matt Johnson was part of the original first-grade class at the school in 1967. He still leaves nearby, and said he came to the event because he hadn’t been back to the school in decades.

“It looked very different in ’67,” he said. “Back then it was just one building.”

Beacon Hill elementary plans drive-through museum before school closes Before Beacon Hill is decommissioned and its students attend the new Lexington school, staff will host a drive-through museum, showcasing events from the school’s five decades as part of the Kelso School District. If anyone in the community has photos or objects from the school’s history, the team would like to borrow them for the event.

Beacon Hill teacher Robbin Treadway dressed up for her stint at the traditions tent, wearing a hot pink retro skirt and jacket. Not only does she teach at Beacon Hill, she attended the school and so did her children.

“This school was the beginning of my everything,” she said Wednesday, as she decided she wanted to be a teacher sitting in a second grade classroom in the school. “I love this school.”

Treadway said she remembers traditions from the 80s onward, and has passed them on to the decades of students who came through her room. She said lately, she’s been teaching the children of her own elementary school classmates.

“I’m super sad that this is it,” she said of the closing. “The building will still be here, but it won’t be what it was.”