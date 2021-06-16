Kelso community says goodbye to Beacon Hill Elementary in drive-thru museum

Generations of staff and students gathered Wednesday on the field of Beacon Hill Elementary to reflect and reminisce before the school closes this summer.
The drive-thru museum, spread out on the field behind the school, featured booths that correspond roughly to a decade, with the 60s and 70s combined under one tent, as well as the 2010s and 2020s. Certain beloved programs and traditions got their own tents as well, like extreme team.
Principal Tim Yore said there was a lot of nostalgia as families and past staff members came through, but the event also was a celebration of all the good times at Beacon Hill.
“It’s really great to see everyone connecting,” he said, waving to a car after car of students and parents.
This summer, Beacon Hill will be decommissioned, as its students and Catlin elementary students will attend the new Lexington school. The Kelso Virtual Academy will be housed in the space, something Yore said he heard former staff and students alike were pleased to hear.
The school opened in 1967 and served about 100 or 150 students at the time. Capacity peaked at about 620 students, when the school held grades K-6 until about 2005.
Matt Johnson was part of the original first-grade class at the school in 1967. He still leaves nearby, and said he came to the event because he hadn’t been back to the school in decades.
“It looked very different in ’67,” he said. “Back then it was just one building.”
Beacon Hill teacher Robbin Treadway dressed up for her stint at the traditions tent, wearing a hot pink retro skirt and jacket. Not only does she teach at Beacon Hill, she attended the school and so did her children.
“This school was the beginning of my everything,” she said Wednesday, as she decided she wanted to be a teacher sitting in a second grade classroom in the school. “I love this school.”
Treadway said she remembers traditions from the 80s onward, and has passed them on to the decades of students who came through her room. She said lately, she’s been teaching the children of her own elementary school classmates.
“I’m super sad that this is it,” she said of the closing. “The building will still be here, but it won’t be what it was.”
To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, a voiceover explaining the history of the school from Kirc Roland with KLOG radio was played over the radio, broadcast from an FM transmitter purchased by the school. People could walk or drive through the booths, chatting with masked teachers and volunteers.
There’s also a video slideshow with the voiceover on the school’s website, which includes favorite memories submitted by the school community, past and present.
Former school principal Jerry Hamm came out to man a booth. He oversaw Beacon Hill for seven years, from 1994-2001 before retiring.
“This was my last assignment for Kelso schools and I really enjoyed the school and community,” he said. “It was a wonderful place to be.”
Students who were in sixth grade when he retired are now in their 30s, he said, and a few familiar faces had already come by his booth.
He said he’s excited about the new Lexington school, because it’s safer and “it’s a really positive learning environment for the kids and a better teaching environment.”
Built for 950 students, the new school will replace Beacon Hill and Catlin elementaries and boast “academic wings” to separate grade levels, two science, technology, engineering and math labs, a separated gym and cafeteria and an outdoor play area enclosed on three sides by the school.
Sue Junnikkala spent the last month digging through old photos she had from her 23 years teaching at Beacon Hill for the 2010-2020 booth. Her favorite poster is from the years of graduation parades, where high school seniors come back to their home elementary schools dressed in their caps and gowns, she said.
“A car just came through where I had taught the mom, dad and son,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Junnikkala was moved to Wallace Elementary this year, because she didn’t want to teach at the bigger Lexington school, she said, but she volunteered at the event “to celebrate with my Beacon Hill family.”