Soon after the newly-empty school buses pulled away from Rose Valley Elementary School Friday morning, a trailer was pulling in, bringing a "shopping" experience to students whose families struggle to afford new clothes.

This month, Kelso Christian Assembly kicked off its new resource trailer program, distributing free clothes, shoes and backpacks to students in need at three Kelso elementary schools.

"It's been amazing to see those kids so excited," said Pastor Russ Jorgenson. "I've never been so emotionally moved as when I was standing in the trailer with those kids."

The trailer will be open to students based on need, which includes the Kelso School District's 250 McKinney-Vento families, as well as those who don't qualify but can't afford clothes, said Nancy Baldwin, family support specialist.

McKinney-Vento refers to a U.S. bill reauthorized in 2015 that gives federal support to help students experiencing homelessness or unstable housing.

District and school staff identify students in need and get permission from parents for children to participate.

While Kelso students and families can get clothes, food and other supplies at the district's Family Community Resource Center, having the trailer bring the items directly to schools meets families where they're at, Baldwin said.

"This trailer will be some of the only new clothes kids in the district will get this year," she said.

Volunteers don't just distribute items based on size, but make sure children love the clothes and shoes they get, Baldwin said. One student was "devastated" he didn't get a Minecraft shirt like others did, so volunteer Barbara Spear bought him one.

"This is more than clothing bank, this is hope," Baldwin said. "There's a time when you want to be an individual, (but) that's not when you're going to school. They all want the same thing, but not all have the same opportunity."

The resource trailer is a natural collaboration between the district and Kelso Christian Assembly, which also runs the Refuge food bank (previously Faith Center Food Bank) at Reign Church.

Jorgenson, the Kelso Christian Assembly pastor, said he heard about students' need for clothes when his wife taught at Catlin Elementary.

The church started by hosting a few clothing drives and opening up on Saturday for families to get free clothes and shoes, Jorgenson said. When they didn't see the number of kids they knew could use the supplies, the church decided to bring the clothes to them, he said.

After encouragement from school officials, Jorgenson worked with the district to get the trailer program running. The church bought the 20-foot trailer and gathered volunteers to sort and stock clothes, he said.

"The church rallied behind it," Jorgenson said. "It has an amazing amount of support and volunteers."

Dave Spear and his wife, Barbara, were at Rose Valley on Friday to help distribute clothes. Spear said

"We're excited," he said. "But now, it doesn't feel like you do enough."

During the trailer's first stop at Butler Acres Elementary School in mid-April, volunteers gave out clothes to 45 students, said Jovan Tyler with Kelso Christian Assembly.

The program has gone better than Tyler anticipated, particularly the positive response from students, he said.

"Just having so many be so grateful, that changed me more than anything because I wasn't expecting it," Tyler said. "The response from parents has been great. … It's what keeps us going."

Many students have asked to bring home underwear and other supplies for younger siblings, the volunteers said.

Jorgenson said he was surprised the biggest need among younger boys so far has been everything from socks and underwear to pants and shirts.

The program is currently focusing on elementary students. Those interested can drop off donations of used items that are washed and in good shape or new items at Kelso Christian Academy during its weekday hours.

Along with the school visits, Kelso Christian Assembly volunteers plan to restock clothing at resource closets at other Kelso schools.

"It's a collaboration born out of continuous need," Baldwin said. "We want every child to have the same opportunity, and if that opportunity can come to them, we're all winners."