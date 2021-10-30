Kelso, Castle Rock school boards honored by state

Because one in 10 Kelso students are, or have been, homeless, the district also made the Homeless Liaison position full time “to support families through a dedicated Family Resource Center,” according to a school district press release.

And “in a year of remote and hybrid education, learning gaps became a larger concern,” so the district used federal funds to bring summer school to the elementary level and to expand graduation credit recovery at the secondary level.

“We are proud and honored by the thoughtful work and caring dedication our board continues to exhibit, especially in these unusual times,” the press release said.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said he was excited as this is the first time Castle Rock has been named a Board of Distinction.

“There are lot of things we’ve done in the last year and a half that have been geared around those kids that may have struggled,” he said, including starting a K-12 virtual academy, a far more robust summer school and a district child care program.

The virtual option at the high school level focused on “really attacking those credit deficiencies and giving kids the opportunity to make up credits they may have lost,” Greene said, along with a district commitment to multi-year learning recovery.