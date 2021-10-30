Kelso, Castle Rock school boards honored by state

The Kelso and Castle Rock school boards have been recognized by the Washington State School Directors’ Association as 2021 “Boards of Distinction.”
This year, the state group focused on how schools and school boards closed opportunity gaps.
“In this third school year of shifting instructional models and continued health and safety challenges, this year’s Boards of Distinction application asked school directors to illustrate how their actions exemplified visionary leadership and helped their school districts close opportunity gaps,” a WSSDA press release said.
Kelso is one of 16 medium-sized districts to get the award, while Castle Rock is one of four small districts. They are the only two Cowlitz County boards recognized.
“Despite historic challenges this year, school boards displayed tremendous leadership in bringing students back to in-person learning safely and creatively,” said WSSDA Director of Leadership Development Tricia Lubach in the press release.
Kelso spokeswoman Michele Nerland said some of the opportunity gaps the board helped fill in the past year were internet access, virtual schooling opportunities, expanded summer school and increased support for the homeless.
The district opened internet cafes at each school for students in need in 2020-2021, and expanded the Kelso Virtual Academy to kindergarten through 12th grade.
Because one in 10 Kelso students are, or have been, homeless, the district also made the Homeless Liaison position full time “to support families through a dedicated Family Resource Center,” according to a school district press release.
And “in a year of remote and hybrid education, learning gaps became a larger concern,” so the district used federal funds to bring summer school to the elementary level and to expand graduation credit recovery at the secondary level.
“We are proud and honored by the thoughtful work and caring dedication our board continues to exhibit, especially in these unusual times,” the press release said.
Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said he was excited as this is the first time Castle Rock has been named a Board of Distinction.
“There are lot of things we’ve done in the last year and a half that have been geared around those kids that may have struggled,” he said, including starting a K-12 virtual academy, a far more robust summer school and a district child care program.
The virtual option at the high school level focused on “really attacking those credit deficiencies and giving kids the opportunity to make up credits they may have lost,” Greene said, along with a district commitment to multi-year learning recovery.
Greene said he plans to bring a cake to the next board meeting in celebration, though the board is adamant this is a community award, not just a board effort.
“One of the board members told me it’s big for students, for teachers, for paraeducators, for parents and kids,” Greene said. “That this is not just a Board of Distinction for us, it’s a Board of Distinction for our community. That’s what I love about Castle Rock. A small group of people can get an award for themselves and the first thing they think about is that it’s a community award.”
Thirty-four boards were chosen this year, which ties the 2019 record for most boards given the title. Boards are divided into large, medium and small districts based on enrollment.
“Given the obstacles districts have had to face, I think being able to recognize so many boards this year is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our school directors,” Lubach said. “The boards that are being honored developed unique approaches that reflected the needs of their students and families.”
All 34 boards will be honored Nov. 19 during the WSSDA Annual Conference, and WSSDA also will announce Boards of the Year in the coming days. One district from each size category will be selected.