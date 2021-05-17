Kelso brings Kinderpalooza back June 3 to battle falling student numbers

Kelso plans to start five-day-a-week, in-person instruction this fall, DeWeert said, and is bringing Kinderpalooza back to get the word out.

DeWeert said there will be three buses at the event, so parents can board the bus with their students and "go for a loop around the high school parking lot" to help calm kindergarteners' first day busing fears.

At least one of the buses will be American Disabilities Act accessible, "so we can accommodate anyone who shows up" to ride, she said.

Class of 2034

Even if students already are registered, families can benefit from kindergarten readiness activities teachers will hand out, DeWeert said. They also can take photos of their students in Class of 2034 picture frames, the year this cohort of kinders will graduate high school.

"The picture frame was a big hit last time," DeWeert said.

All elementary schools will be represented so parents can ask specific questions of principals, teachers, nurses and nutritionists. Youth and Family Link, the Cowlitz Tribe and Happy Kids Dentistry also will be at the event, she said.