Kelso brings Kinderpalooza back June 3 to battle falling student numbers
alert top story

Kelso brings Kinderpalooza back June 3 to battle falling student numbers

Kelso Kindergarten

Kindergartners surround a table littered with pipe cleaners and letter beads to make name bracelets during the Kinderpalooza event held at Kelso High School in May 2019.

 Courtney Talak

Kelso's Kinderpalooza is back on, after loosened pandemic restrictions opened the way for the district to host the event.

Associate director of teaching and learning Lacey DeWeert said Kinderpalooza, which the district debuted in 2019 as a way to reverse the downward trend in kindergarten readiness, could not be held in 2020, but will return this year.

In 2019, more than 200 people attended the event aimed at teaching parents what their students will need to know to successfully start school.

From 5-8 p.m. June 3, prospective kindergarten families can go to Coweeman Middle School to register for school if needed, meet teachers, ride a school bus and get questions answered.

To register children for kindergarten, families will need their birth certificates, immunization records and two forms of proof of residency. To be eligible for kindergarten, children need to be at least 5 years old on or before Aug. 31.

Kinderpalooza also is intended to boost low kindergarten enrollment numbers.

Kelso was down 60 kindergarten students last year, with 294 enrolled, and nearby districts reported similar declines as parents held students back a year during the pandemic and distance learning. As districts get federal funding based on student head count, the decline tightened district budgets across the county.

Kelso plans to start five-day-a-week, in-person instruction this fall, DeWeert said, and is bringing Kinderpalooza back to get the word out.

DeWeert said there will be three buses at the event, so parents can board the bus with their students and "go for a loop around the high school parking lot" to help calm kindergarteners' first day busing fears.

At least one of the buses will be American Disabilities Act accessible, "so we can accommodate anyone who shows up" to ride, she said.

Class of 2034

Even if students already are registered, families can benefit from kindergarten readiness activities teachers will hand out, DeWeert said. They also can take photos of their students in Class of 2034 picture frames, the year this cohort of kinders will graduate high school. 

"The picture frame was a big hit last time," DeWeert said.

All elementary schools will be represented so parents can ask specific questions of principals, teachers, nurses and nutritionists. Youth and Family Link, the Cowlitz Tribe and Happy Kids Dentistry also will be at the event, she said.

A light dinner will be provided, and there will be several COVID-19 precautions in place. Masks and social distancing will be required, and hand sanitizer will be provided. Buses will be cleaned in between rides.

In addition, families are asked to come in a specific time slot based on last name to reduce crowding, DeWeert said.

From 5 to 6 p.m., families with a last name starting with A through H are invited, followed by last name I through O in the next hour time slot. From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. families with the last name P through Z are scheduled.

"We still want to be very conscious, because it is a public event," DeWeert said.

Kelso high schoolers have been tapped to make signs for each elementary school's registration table, and DeWeert said the event preparations have been a "reminder of what school was" pre-pandemic.

"Last time we had this event, it was a K-12 effort," she said. "Pulling everyone back in to work on it has been fun."

