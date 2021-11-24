Kelso brings back canceled school bus routes

The Kelso School District is bringing back the two bus routes it canceled in early October, so about 100 Kelso kids at Butler Acres Elementary School, Coweeman Middle School and Kelso High School once again can ride the bus to school.
Routes 16 and 17 will be back to their original times for pick up and drop off beginning Nov. 30, the district announced Wednesday.
The cancellations were due to the nationwide driver shortage and COVID-19. Before canceling the routes, the district had combined other routes and maxed out bus capacity.