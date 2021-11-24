 Skip to main content
Kelso brings back canceled school bus routes

Kelso School District

The Kelso School District is bringing back the two bus routes it canceled in early October, so about 100 Kelso kids at Butler Acres Elementary School, Coweeman Middle School and Kelso High School once again can ride the bus to school.

Woodland bus driver shortage to delay school two hours Friday

Routes 16 and 17 will be back to their original times for pick up and drop off beginning Nov. 30, the district announced Wednesday. 

Kelso schools cancel two bus routes due to staff shortages, 100 kids affected

The cancellations were due to the nationwide driver shortage and COVID-19. Before canceling the routes, the district had combined other routes and maxed out bus capacity. 

