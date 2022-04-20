Kelso art students earn state recognition for their pieces

Kelso High School seniors bent over with pencils or brushes held tight in their hands as they perfected what will stand as their final high school artworks.

Those seniors, along with five other Kelso High School students, will leave the district with at least one achievement under their belts. They all were winners in local art shows honoring students who submitted exceptional work.

“They really follow their heart, that’s what I would say,” said TJ Frey, Kelso High School art teacher. “I really couldn’t be more proud.”

‘Fall’s Vixen’ and ‘Misfortune'

This isn’t Kylana Hegnes’ first time receiving an honor for her work, but as graduation approaches, it will be her last as a high schooler.

Her winning artwork depicts a fox skull. It faces forward, with empty black eye sockets and harsh shadows for its cheekbones and along the jawline. From its ears and chin grows a number of leaves and other flora.

Another piece by Hegnes also drew from her fascination with nature.

A falcon, one of the world’s fastest fliers, is caught in motion. A flurry of blueish feathers have come off mid-flight. Hegnes said she wanted to show the bird was moving so quickly the wind stripped its feathers to reveal black eye sockets and a harsh white skull.

These pieces earned Hegnes a winning title at the Educational Service District No. 112’s 2022 annual art competition, which comes with a $3,000 scholarship from the Pacific Northwest College of Art toward future enrollment.

“If there’s something I’m inspired to draw or something that I’m inspired to paint, then I’m willing to do that no matter what,” Hegnes said. “I use boundaries to make extensions to those art pieces and go beyond that.”

Hegnes said she aspires to work in animation one day, possibly for Disney and Pixar studios.

‘Tattered Bowl’ and ‘The Four Seasons of Franklin’

Another winner for the ESD art competition was Isabel Lopez, whose ceramic patterned turtle was recognized. She started pottery in her sophomore year, drawing on a childhood love of molding colored clay with her sister.

“I can try to tell you about my project, but it’s always been easier for me to just show with my hands what I’m doing and what my plan is,” Lopez said.

The clay animal’s outstretched fins and head are brown with sparkling green, while the clay has a rougher texture thanks to a technique Lopez used. On its back are four squares representing summer, autumn, winter and spring — there is a gleaming sun, brown and orange acorns, a torrent of blue rain and flowers painted on each.

Another of Lopez’s pieces won a regional award in the Annual State Superintendent of Public Instruction Art Show in Olympia.

It’s a clay bowl Lopez approached with some hesitance; she never molded a piece that did not draw from her past experiences or love of nature, and she was using techniques she only recently learned.

The bowl, spice-cream colored with speckles of goldish yellow on the inside and marbled with bright white and electric blue on the outside, is the one that earned Lopez a $5,000 scholarship for the Pacific Northwest art college.

Lopez said she will attend Western Oregon University to study elementary education, hoping to one day teach art.

‘Take Me Back to Wonderland’

Remy Frey, senior and daughter of art teacher TJ Frey, had winning work that also represented her stepping outside her comfort zone. She usually sketches animals, mostly avoiding self-portraits. Then, one day in class Frey sat her phone in front of herself, snapping a shot of her masked face. It was a captured moment of Frey’s reality at the time after nearly two full years learning remotely, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

The selfie became Frey’s template as she used ink pens to re-create the photo. She inked a crown of twigs and leaves to the top of her head, a callback to when she was younger and pretended she had powers of nature. A black crow was added to her sketched self’s shoulder, a cape draped around her.

As she drew, Frey said she realized what the self-portrait represented to her: a period of growth, maturity and transformation.

“I think it’s part of being human that as you grow, you always want to go back to a different time,” Frey said. “One day I’ll probably look back at today and think these were actually the good old days.”

Her self-portrait won an ESD award and a $2,000 scholarship from the Central Washington University art and design department. Frey’s abstract rendition of a fox earned an honorable mention from the ESD art judges.

Frey said after high school she wants to study marine biology.

Art pieces by middle and high schoolers from Longview and Kelso will be on display starting Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cowlitz Regional Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Viewing hours also will occur from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to clarify that eight total Kelso High School Students won 12 awards between them. The five winners not mentioned here are Mei-Lien Tanner, Maggie Waddell, Josie Settle, Kelsie Collins and Mia Nestaval. Their work can be viewed at https://www.esd112.org/news/2022-southwest-washington-regional-high-school-art-show-winners-announced/

