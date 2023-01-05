Kalama voters to decide on school replacement levy in February

KALAMA — A levy to continue funding extracurricular activities, athletics and other educational programs for Kalama students will be on the special election ballot for voters next month.

The replacement educational programs and operational levy is proposed at the same rate as what voters approved in 2020, Superintendent Eric Nerison said. Election Day is Feb. 14.

"We know the tax burden is a challenge, so it was important to us that we keep the rates as predictable and stable as possible," Nerison said.

The rate would continue to charge property owners $1.50 per $1,000 assessed property value.

The median resale price of a Cowlitz County home sits at $374,000 as of the first quarter of 2022, according to the Washington Center of Real Estate Research at the University of Washington. For property of that price, the levy would cost about $561 annually or $46.75 monthly.

Actual tax totals can vary depending on the details of each individual home. Annual tax rates for individual homeowners can generally be calculated by dividing the total cost of the property by $1,000 and then multiplying it by the levy cost.

The district's three-year replacement levy proposal comes as officials prepare for an upcoming four-year budget approval. With the tax starting in 2023, the district expects to collect $3.49 million for 2024, $3.77 million for 2025, and $4.06 million for 2026.

Many of the programs included in the budget but not funded by state or federal dollars depend on the levy passage, Nerison said. The levy would pass as long as it gets more than 50% of the vote.

Ballots for the special election will be mailed Jan. 27, according to the Cowlitz County Auditor's Office. Voters must have their online or mailed registrations sent by 5 p.m. Feb. 6 and can register or update their address in-person until 8 p.m. Feb. 14.

If voters say no to the tax, Nerison said the school district will put it on the November ballot.

Before the vote, Nerison will host community small groups for residents to ask more about what the levy pays for and what the tax rate might mean for them.

These roundtables will be held noon to 1 p.m. each Friday beginning Jan. 13 through Feb. 3 at Columbia Inn Restaurant, 698 NE Frontage Rd in Kalama.

The district has also worked to post actively about the levy on its website and social media, district spokesperson Nick Shanmac said.

"If we couldn't depend on that levy, we'd have to change everything," Nerison said.

The district would likely have to make tough decisions between cutting staff positions or downsizing some programs offered to students, Nerison said.

"It's almost like a domino effect at that point," he said.