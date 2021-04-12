Kalama, Toledo will have to change mascots as bill heads to governor's desk

Rust previously said since the school district does not include the Cowlitz’s current tribal lands, which are in Ridgefield, the school’s mascot will have to change despite the Cowlitz Tribe approving the school’s use of its current dreamcatcher logo — a stylized T inside a circle with feathers draped to one side.

Rust said the district is working to set dates for focus group meetings to come up with a new mascot and “mostly just helping the community, for want of a better term, grieve the loss of a mascot.”

“It’s going to take a while for folks to come to grips with that and talk about what we’ll be losing, but also what we’ll be keeping,” Rust said.

For example, he said he reminds people all the art in the school that honors the Cowlitz Tribe will remain. The changes will come to signs and potentially some uniforms, though Rust said he doesn’t know if any uniforms still use older logos. The football team’s jerseys simply say Toledo, Rust said, so those will not have to change.

The previously planned high school gym floor update will leave the space without any offensive or soon-to-be banned logos, Rust said. As the focus groups work on rebranding, the district will drop the feathers from its current logo, leaving it as a plain ‘T’ in a circle until a final choice is made.