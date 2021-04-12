Kalama, Toledo will have to change mascots as bill heads to governor's desk

Toledo and Kalama are expected to need new mascots by 2022 following action by the Legislature on Native American caricatures and logos.
House Bill 1356 passed the House and Senate and is now destined for the governor’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law.
Once signed, it will prohibit public schools from using Native American names, symbols or images as school mascots, logos or team names by 2022, with a few exceptions. For example, the ban would not apply to public schools located on or partially on tribal reservations, as long as the use is authorized.
Toledo Superintendent Chris Rust said the district intends "to continue to honor the Cowlitz Tribe and our history with the tribe, regardless of what our mascot is.”
Columbia River schools in Vancouver are expected to finalize a new, non-Native mascot this month.
Representatives from the Kalama School District did not return requests for comment Monday.
Toledo Indians
The Toledo Indians mascot had used headdress imagery, the tomahawk chop and a caricature mascot costume. The district has been working with the Cowlitz Tribe to make changes.
The tribe asked students not to wear headdresses at games, as they aren’t part of the local culture, and Toledo agreed. The school also agreed to phase out its stereotypical mascot costume, and the three Chief Wahoo logos that adorned the baseball field at the request of Major League Baseball.
Rust previously said since the school district does not include the Cowlitz’s current tribal lands, which are in Ridgefield, the school’s mascot will have to change despite the Cowlitz Tribe approving the school’s use of its current dreamcatcher logo — a stylized T inside a circle with feathers draped to one side.
Rust said the district is working to set dates for focus group meetings to come up with a new mascot and “mostly just helping the community, for want of a better term, grieve the loss of a mascot.”
“It’s going to take a while for folks to come to grips with that and talk about what we’ll be losing, but also what we’ll be keeping,” Rust said.
For example, he said he reminds people all the art in the school that honors the Cowlitz Tribe will remain. The changes will come to signs and potentially some uniforms, though Rust said he doesn’t know if any uniforms still use older logos. The football team’s jerseys simply say Toledo, Rust said, so those will not have to change.
The previously planned high school gym floor update will leave the space without any offensive or soon-to-be banned logos, Rust said. As the focus groups work on rebranding, the district will drop the feathers from its current logo, leaving it as a plain ‘T’ in a circle until a final choice is made.
“We’ve been the Indians for all of the 100 years Toledo School District had been in existence and it's interesting that we’ll be changing that at the same time that we’re celebrating our centennial,” Rust said. “We’ll be imagining what we’re going to be for the next 100 years.”
Kalama ’Nooks
Discussion around Kalama’s old mascot, “Charlie Chinook,” had circulated long before the Native American mascot bill was introduced this year.
A caricature of a nonlocal tribal member, “Charlie Chinook,” used to have a hatchet in one hand and a scalp in the other. Over the last 20 years, Kalama redesigned Charlie, most notably by removing the scalp and replacing it with a diploma. It also did away with tomahawk-chop-style chants at games and has mostly abandoned the Charlie Chinook logo on its uniforms.
The district also moved toward using a stylized “KC” as a logo, for the Kalama Chinooks. The district formed an official committee in September to explore further changing the mascot under the same Chinooks name or just creating a new mascot and name.
In March, the district did a survey asking if the mascot committee should continue to plan for a mascot that complements the Chinook name even if it has no connection to the tribe, like a salmon, or if the committee should develop a new mascot and name that represents Kalama’s identity.
The majority of the community and the student body said they were in favor of remaining the Chinooks, even if it means the mascot cannot be connected to the Chinook Tribe, which is not federally acknowledged.
District spokesman Nick Shanmac previously said the Chinook Tribe expressed support for the district to keep the name, as long as the mascot represents them well.
Columbia River Chieftains
Another local school that started examining its mascot before the bill passed is wrapping up its search well in advance of the 2022 deadline.
After the Vancouver Public Schools board of directors signed off on the four mascot suggestions up for consideration to be Columbia River High School’s new mascot last week, students will vote on their favorite in the coming month.
After two rounds of voting, the winner will be announced April 19, and the high school teams will become either the Captains, the Rapids, the Purple Tide or just Columbia River, according to Clark County Today.
In September, the school board voted to retire the Chieftain name and mascot and started a transition committee to find a new mascot.