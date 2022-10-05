Kalama teacher's tiny home plan wins $100K in national trades competition

KALAMA — Cory Torppa was called to fix something Tuesday in the Kalama High School gymnasium. He had no idea he was about to become one of five recipients of a $100,000 award.

Out of a pool of 758 applicants nationwide, Torppa was named as one of five grand-prize winners of a $100,000 grant through the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools teaching excellence program, which gave money for teachers who had plans to develop career and technical education at their schools.

“I’m speechless just even talking about it, to be honest,” Torppa said.

The award came after Torppa’s 18 years of experience in the Kalama School District. Districts in the area have been ramping up career and technical education efforts.

To apply, Torppa said, Harbor Freight wanted to hear about his general vision for his classes. That vision: to teach students basic construction skills and attempt to build tiny homes in Kalama.

“I don’t sugarcoat it,” Torppa said. “It’s just, ‘Here are your options. Right now, with things going well, the sky’s the limit on where you want to go.’ And it’s hard for me, because what industry needs, what people all say, is we need somebody that shows up on time and is willing to work ... (that) is just something that I try to model (in) my classroom.”

When Torppa was called to fix something in the gym Tuesday morning, he was met with an assembly of students and school administrators who watched him receive the award, a complete surprise to him. The reason he continues to teach career and technical education, he said, comes down to the students and what they get out of it.

“To see some students literally crying when I won that award because they know what I’m going to do for our program and where we’re headed is priceless,” Torppa said. “They’ve bought into the program. They know how hard I want to work. They’re working hard, and to see them crying and the congratulations that they were saying in class yesterday. It’s a big deal.”

The award went out to teachers across 15 states, according to a Harbor Freight news release. In Washington state, only two were selected. The other state recipient is Clark County educator Bill Culver of Vancouver’s Evergreen High School.

National tool retailer Eric Smidt of Harbor Freight launched the teaching excellence prize in 2017 to give more recognition for teachers who focused on skills trades across high schools in the U.S.

“We deeply appreciate the work skilled-trades teachers do to prepare and inspire our next generation of tradespeople,” Smidt said in a news release. “Their work is urgently needed, because while our country’s need for building and repairs is growing, our skilled trades workforce is shrinking.”

The 20 winners chosen nationwide in total received $1.25 million from the grant. The five grand-prize winners, which includes Torppa, will spend $70,000 on their school’s skilled trade program and had the option keep $30,000, though Torppa said he chose not to do that option.