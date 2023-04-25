KALAMA — Kalama School District's superintendent of eight years resigned Monday after deciding to move north to be with family, the district said.

Superintendent Eric Nerison, who has served in the role since 2015, has set his last day for June 30, according to a news release from the school district. He will start a new job as executive director of student services in the South Kitsap School District in the Puget Sound.

“For me, this is a bittersweet change,” Nerison said in the news release. “I came to Kalama with the mindset that this would be my ‘last stop’ as an educator. Unfortunately, life circumstances, including personal needs within my family, have forced me to reconsider my original plan.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve you, our students, and their families, and equally grateful for your support, the support of the school board, and the support of our community and many community leaders,” he added. “I will greatly miss the many people who make Kalama a great place to live, learn and do business, and I will always reflect on my time as a Kalama Chinook with fondness and gratitude.”

The school board will "formalize the search process" for Nerison's replacement in the next few days, the news release says.

“Eric has represented us well in the community,” Kalama School Board Chair Wesley Eader said in a statement. “He has been strategic, proactive, positive and collaborative, seasoned with his sense of humor. All in all, he has provided positive leadership, and we will miss him in Kalama. Eric is leaving the district in good shape for his successor to be able to build upon.”

Nerison was chosen unanimously to serve as Kalama's superintendent in 2015, becoming the successor of former Superintendent Jim Sutton. Before that, he was principal for four years at Langley Middle School in the South Whidbey School District in the Puget Sound.

Nerison's time as superintendent saw both successes and unprecedented challenges, namely the COVID-19 pandemic. Other hardships have also come; a longtime Kalama teacher Sheila Stuhlsatz died after a battle with cancer earlier this month. Last summer, two Kalama High School students were arrested after tensions between several students reached a boiling point and left one student hospitalized.

But the district has also made strides. Over the last eight years, the district passed several levies and bonds, secured pay raises for staff, built a new elementary school for the first time in six decades and got hundreds of thousands in state funds for its career and technical education programs.