Kalama schools launch online question and answer page to reach online parents

KALAMA — The Kalama School District has launched a new resource, the "Listening Center," in response to parents' increased preference for digital communication.

The new webpage is meant to connect parents and community members “to the right person when they have questions, concerns or general feedback,” the district said.

Spokesman Nick Shanmac said the Listening Center’s creation “really stemmed from a desire to continually look for better ways to connect with our families and community members.”

“Certainly over the past couple of years we've seen a growing preference in the district for digital communications,” he said. “The great thing about digital communication is that it's easy and convenient for families. However, it can be a bit of a challenge trying to figure out who is best positioned to answer specific questions or respond to feedback.”

That's where the Listening Center comes in, he said. Contact information for each school and the district office on the web page is in one consistent place because “typically, school-related questions are best addressed at the building level.”

Also on the page is a list of hyperlinked categories, including HR, curriculum, health and safety, and facilities. People can submit comments and questions in writing using the linked Google Form, and can indicate if they want a staff member to return their messages.

The specific links will help the messages reach the right person more quickly, Shanmac said. While the new Listening Center hasn’t seen too much use thus far, Shanmac said, as the word spreads he’s excited to see what the community thinks.

“What has come through up to this point has been very positive,” he said, and “staff have absolutely loved the idea.”

