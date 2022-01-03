Kalama School District to offer preschool program

KALAMA — Young Kalama children will have a new preschool option at the end of January, when the district opens a fee-based preschool.

Children 3 to 5 years old will be able to attend Little Nooks Preschool starting Jan. 31 for $300 per month. Two daily sessions will be available four days a week, a morning session from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:15 to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The preschool classes will be held in the elementary school. The program is fully inclusive and will serve children of all abilities, according to the district, and teachers will use "hands-on activities and fun learning exercises to help prepare children socially and academically for kindergarten."

“We know there is a real need for early childhood development and kindergarten readiness in Southwest Washington and across the state, so we are beyond thrilled to be able to launch Little Nooks here in Kalama,” Superintendent Eric Nerison said. “It’s an added bonus that we’ll be able to run the program inside the elementary school, because those kids will already be familiar with the building when they transition to kindergarten.”

Starting Wednesday, registration forms will be available on the Kalama School District website, www.kalamaschools.org. Spaces are limited with 18 morning session slots and 18 afternoon session slots, so interested families should fill out the form quickly, the district said.

Families who qualify for free and reduced lunch prices may also qualify for a reduced preschool rate, district spokesman Nick Shanmac said, and should ask the district for the paperwork to see if they’re eligible.

Transportation is not provided, so parents must drop off and pick up their children. For details, call Kalama Elementary School at 360-673-5207.

