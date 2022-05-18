 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Kalama School District hires new elementary principal

  • 0
New Kalama elementary principal

Kalama School District hired Vernon Bruni, center, as the new elementary school principal. Bruni and his family recently visited Kalama. 

 Kalama School District, Contributed

KALAMA — The Kalama School District announced Tuesday it hired a new elementary school principal. 

Vernon Bruni, currently principal at Hood Canal School in Shelton, Washington, will start at Kalama in July, according to the district. 

Former Kalama Elementary School principal to serve as interim principal for remainder of school year

“My family and I are most excited to come to Kalama because of the strong, supportive community that surrounds the school,” Bruni said in a statement. 

Before serving as a school administrator, Bruni spent seven years teaching, including three in Germany. He is fluent in both German and Spanish.

Bruni earned his Master’s Degree and Principal Certification from Heritage University in Toppenish, Washington. He also has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Scott Fenter has been serving as interim principal since March after Kala Lougheed resigned in February for personal health reasons, according to the district. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog left tied to fire hydrant with note in Wisconsin 'doing great' after being rescued

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News