Kalama School District hires new elementary principal

KALAMA — The Kalama School District announced Tuesday it hired a new elementary school principal.

Vernon Bruni, currently principal at Hood Canal School in Shelton, Washington, will start at Kalama in July, according to the district.

“My family and I are most excited to come to Kalama because of the strong, supportive community that surrounds the school,” Bruni said in a statement.

Before serving as a school administrator, Bruni spent seven years teaching, including three in Germany. He is fluent in both German and Spanish.

Bruni earned his Master’s Degree and Principal Certification from Heritage University in Toppenish, Washington. He also has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Scott Fenter has been serving as interim principal since March after Kala Lougheed resigned in February for personal health reasons, according to the district.

