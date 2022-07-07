Kalama School District hires new elementary principal after previous choice rescinds offer

KALAMA — A former dean and assistant principal of Kalama Elementary School will now serve as the school's principal after school board members approved her promotion last week.

The decision came weeks after Vernon Bruni rescinded his acceptance of the job due to personal reasons, the school district said.

Billina Dolezal joined the district as a teacher in 2007 before serving as the elementary school's dean of students and then as assistant principal, the district said in a news release Wednesday.

“I am excited to start my 16th year with Kalama School District as the principal of Kalama Elementary School,” she said. “Over the years, Kalama has become my home and I am honored to take on this new role. The families and students are truly special to me.”

An email went out to parents in last month announcing that the school's original pick for principal, Bruni, decided to step down after his initial hiring in May, but exact details on his decision were not released.

"For right now, we think it will be best for the Bruni family to stay in Shelton for another year or two with our current home (and amazing interest rate) to see how our situation changes before we try to enter the market for a new position in another part of the state," Bruni wrote in a letter to Superintendent Eric Nerison in June.

Dolezal became the fulltime principal July 1 after getting board approval and said in the news release she would focus on improving reading skills and encouraging students to become good citizens.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Billina’s knowledge, character and connection to the community who is both eager and ready to step into the principal role,” Nerison said in the announcement. “Though she did not apply for the position over the spring, once she heard of Bruni’s change of heart, she expressed much enthusiasm and excitement about the opportunity to lead Kalama Elementary School into the future.”