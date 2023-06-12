KALAMA — The search for a new Kalama School District superintendent has been narrowed to three finalists, with the current superintendent's last day getting closer, the district said.

Current Superintendent Eric Nerison will officially leave his position June 30, with the school board deciding on three potential replacements since Nerison announced he was leaving the district to be near family in the Puget Sound.

The school board has not had to search for a new superintendent since approving Nerison in March 2015, and they expect to decide by the end of this week.

The district is also hosting public forums this week at the Kalama Middle School Commons, so people can get to know who might take over for Nerison, the district said in a news release Friday. A remote option is available on the school district's website.

The three candidates include a superintendent in Montana, an elementary school principal in Forks and a school equity director from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Matthew Holshouser, principal at an elementary school in the Quillayute Valley School District in Forks for the last five years, had a forum scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Kalama Middle School commons.

Holshouser has also served as a middle school principal in Port Townsend as part of a 25-year career, the news release says. He got his master's degree in education from Montana State University in Bozeman.

"Holshouser touts his ability to implement and foster positive school community culture, design and implement effective school-wide policies, programming, and curriculum, as well as ensure and model a safe, positive learning environment for all students," the district said.

Brandon Carranco-Moeller is another candidate vying for the position, coming off a five-year stint as the director of the Clark County School District Equity and Diversity Education Department in Las Vegas.

"In this role, Carranco-Moeller is responsible for assessing, creating, implementing, and evaluating district-wide diversity initiatives that support access, opportunity, and an equitable learning environment for all staff and students," the district stated in its news release.

Carranco-Moeller has a master's degree in education from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. His public forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kalama Middle School commons.

PHOTOS: Kalama High School's 2023 Commencement Close Graduates walk onto the field at the beginning of the Kalama High School commencement ceremony at Chinook Stadium on Friday, June 9, in Kalama. Levi Martinez and Irene Martinez take a selfie after walking down the aisle at the Kalama High School commencement ceremony at Chinook Stadium on Friday, June 9, in Kalama. Valedictorian Elyse DiCristina delivers her speech to her classmates, staff and audience at the Kalama High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9. Other Valedictorians included Elliana Norton, Alena Ross and Ellie Shipley. Ren Cruser hugs a staff member after receiving a faculty award at the 2023 Kalama Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 9 at Chinook Stadium. A man videos a portion of the Kalama High School Graduation at Chinook Stadium on Friday. Two graduates laugh as they walk down the aisle together at the Kalama High School Commencement Ceremony on Friday. Principal Heidi Bunker sports Kalama-themed Converse sneakers at the Kalama High School Commencement on Friday, June 9, at Chinook Stadium. +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6

The third candidate is Thom Peck, who has served as Lewiston School District's superintendent in Lewiston, Montana for the last five years. Peck has a master's in education from Seattle Pacific University.

During his 25-year career, the news release states, he's served as principal, assistant principal, and superintendent in Montana's Box Elder and Charlo school districts.

Peck's forums is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Kalama Middle School commons.

How to attend virtually What: Virtual community forum for Kalama School District superintendent candidates Meeting link for all three forums: tinyurl.com/nxhxu3yn Meeting ID: 846 4069 4542 Passcode: 087921