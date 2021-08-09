Kalama parents confront school board over state mask mandate

Jackie O’Riley said she felt the main problem was the board felt like it has to do what the governor and the OSPI says because of the threat to school funding.

“You’re saying we don’t have a choice, but if enough school districts tell the governor sorry, we can’t do this, he will have to change his policy,” she said. “You just need the numbers. Maybe Kalama could be the first. We could be a leader.”

While Sara Jackson said she was against masks, she said her daughter felt that as long as she could go to in-person school five days a week, she would wear it. Jackson said remote learning does not work for her daughter and she’s worried the district will change back to hybrid or remote learning.

“How much can I trust my child is really going to have five days a week in the school building?” she asked. “I feel like Gov. Inslee just announces things and that’s the new rule.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former Kalama teacher Stephanie Harbell said she was most concerned about the subpar education children got this past year and how little the district was doing to correct learning gaps.