Kalama parents confront school board over state mask mandate

KALAMA — A dozen parents confronted the Kalama School Board on Monday over the state masking mandate, with a group of parents threatening to withdraw their children from school.
Parent Brenda Rosenstiel said at the meeting that “you’re telling them they have to go like this to talk,” slapping her hand over her mouth.
“How would you like it if someone came over to you and put a hand over your face for six, seven, eight hours?” she asked the board.
Parent Jason Mills handed the board large packets of studies on the effectiveness of masks and said, “Masks don’t work.”
“I am officially requesting an unedited copy of this meeting for myself and copies to every parent, taxpayer, student and employee,” he said. “And that you provide a copy of the randomized control study (the CDC used) for the mask mandates our school district faces this year.”
Mills spoke for longer than the three-minute limit for public comment, but when Board President Ryan Cruser told Mills his time was up, other parents shouted down the cut-off time.
“You guys go forward with this mask mandate and I’m not going away,” Mills said. “I’m not going to quit. You’re violating our kids’ constitutional rights under freedom of choice.”
Jackie O’Riley said she felt the main problem was the board felt like it has to do what the governor and the OSPI says because of the threat to school funding.
“You’re saying we don’t have a choice, but if enough school districts tell the governor sorry, we can’t do this, he will have to change his policy,” she said. “You just need the numbers. Maybe Kalama could be the first. We could be a leader.”
While Sara Jackson said she was against masks, she said her daughter felt that as long as she could go to in-person school five days a week, she would wear it. Jackson said remote learning does not work for her daughter and she’s worried the district will change back to hybrid or remote learning.
“How much can I trust my child is really going to have five days a week in the school building?” she asked. “I feel like Gov. Inslee just announces things and that’s the new rule.”
Former Kalama teacher Stephanie Harbell said she was most concerned about the subpar education children got this past year and how little the district was doing to correct learning gaps.
“This is going to be the generation of the socially awkward idiots. That’s what you guys are creating. You guys are the only ones who can step up and do something,” she said to cheers and applause from the parents in the room. “Are you just afraid? Are you just cowards? If you’re afraid, step down and we will put someone in the position who will do it.”
Harbell said her kindergarten aged daughter can no longer speak clearly because of the mask she has to wear in school, and that after the school speech pathologist said it was not a problem, Harbell sought outside help to correct her daughter’s speech.
“Please do something for them,” she said. “Get the masks off their faces.”
After the board moved past the public comment section of the meeting, Mills added that the process was not how the government was supposed to work.
“It’s supposed to work from the bottom up,” he said from the back of the room. “We make decisions for our community. The state can’t mandate what we do. The federal government can’t mandate what we do.”
Superintendent Eric Nerison said the guidance from the district’s attorney and the state has been “really explicit” that “we do not have local control over the mask issue.”
“I certainly can work to validate that,” he said. “I have heard what folks said today, but that’s what we’re operating, that we explicitly don’t have local control.”
He said he also just learned the district’s insurance pool will no longer provide coverage from COVID-19 claims like it did last year, “another element that adds to the financial risk.”
“We’re going to start the year with masks,” Nerison said.
Parents shouted that they planned to see how much funding the district would lose if they all pulled their children out of school and that they planned to vote out the sitting board members.
“He’ll be the next to go,” a woman shouted, pointing to Cruser as he moved on with the meeting, and another person challenged board members to “take your masks off and look at me in the face.”