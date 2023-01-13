Kalama history teacher honored as district teacher of the year by VFW

KALAMA — A longtime high school history teacher and two students this week were recognized by the country's largest combat veterans organization for efforts in civic engagement and patriotism.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Washington District No. 6 named Kenneth White as Southwest Washington's teacher of the year for his work getting students through voter registration and organizing annual trips to Washington, D.C. that puts students in the same room as their local lawmakers.

Awards also went to middle school students Kate Chilcote and Loretta Harrington for their essays on the role of patriotism in their lives. Chilcote finished in third place, and Harrington earned a second-place title.

White, who began his teaching career 33 years ago, said he considered the recognition a high honor especially coming from veterans. He received a plaque recognizing commitment to teaching students about "their past and our country's history," district spokesperson Nick Shanmac said in an email.

"It's nice to be recognized by people who should be getting recognized themselves," White said. "Veterans are an amazing population, and the fact that they give back when they have already given so much — it's an amazing thing in and of itself."

Another way White said he tries to engage students is by hosting a voter registration drive, where students can learn about some of the issues on the ballot and understand why local and even national politics connect to their lives.

Of the 4.7 million adults registered in Washington state, only 432,000 or about 9% of them are in the 18-24 age range, according to the Washington Secretary of State.

Young adults are the least likely demographic to vote in the U.S. elections, with about 53% of 18- to 29-year-olds who voted in the Nov. 6, 2020 election, according to an analysis from the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. In Washington state, youth voters made up 17% of all ballots cast, according to the analysis.

"Most kids at age 18 haven't decided that they're ever going to register to vote, and they have a very low turnout," White said. "I try to make sure that they're aware it's easy enough to do."

The annual D.C. trips have Kalama students tour historic places like Gettysburg, Mount Vernon and the Holocaust Memorial Museum. Students also see a play at Ford's Theatre, visit the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and travel around the D.C. area for an East Coast experience, which is a first for many. They also have the chance to speak with their local senators — Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray — working in the U.S. Capitol Building.

White said his favorite part is that students get to see up-close how their government works, which often makes politics feel closer to home and more real.

"I believe every history teacher has a love for it, that's a general piece of teaching," White said. "I try to go beyond just the teaching of history. I try to bring things alive. ... Those kinds of things like doing things outside the building and communicating, reaching out and showing context, I think that's what potentially put me in front of others."

District No. 6 Commander Dana Difford and VFW member Marjorie Stetson presented White, Harrington and Chilcote with their awards this week.

"In total, across our entire district (the Southwest Washington region), we had 11 winners,” Difford said. “It really is remarkable that a small school like Kalama has three of them. It really tells you a lot about this community.”