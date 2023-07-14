KALAMA — The former superintendent of the Kalama School District was honored as the 2022 School Employee of the Year, a sort of parting gift for the district leader who earlier this year decided to leave Kalama.

In the meantime, the district announced in a news release earlier this month they had named Kalama Middle School Principal Jennifer McCallum as its interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

The Kalama Chamber of Commerce gave the award to Eric Nerison, who ended his eight-year tenure as superintendent June 30. The award is given each year, except for the 2019 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Kalama community as superintendent, and I truly appreciate the chamber's recognition of me as a school employee,” Nerison said in a news release from the school district.

“However, the truth of the matter is that there are a host of people in the district and the community who have enabled the success of Kalama schools over the last eight years.

"I encourage the community and school staff to continue to build upon the long-standing legacy of success that Kalama has enjoyed for many years. The future is bright in Kalama!”

The last five awardees from the district were Charlie Newton, Dennis Watts, Tammy Smith, Chris Stone and Lori Byrnes, according to the district news release.

Nerison announced in April he planned to leave the position he has held since 2015 so he could be closer to family in the Puget Sound.

The school board is now in the process of choosing its next district superintendent. After choosing three finalists in June, the board shortly thereafter decided it would restart the search process "as soon as this fall," according to a news release. There was no explanation for the turnaround.

