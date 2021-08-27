Kalama elementary seeking traffic fixes

That backup is occurring for a number of reasons, Herrera said. First, the current design of the pick-up and drop-off sites isn’t in line with the original design of the school.

While parents were supposed to use the front of the school to drop off and pick up kids, and buses were going to use the loop behind the school, the district reversed those roles last year because more parents are dropping off students than usual due to COVID-19.

“Drop-off and pick-up were never intended for the back side of the school, and that’s creating some backups and queuing problems in the residential areas back off Cedar Street and a backup on Eighth,” Herrera said.

More parents than usual driving students last year combined with the newness of the traffic is also playing a role.

“We recognize that with anything new, such at the construction of the new school, folks are making adjustments,” he said.

The new building is Kalama’s first new school in 66 years and cost $35 million. Voters approved a $63.4 million bond in February 2018 to finance the new school and make improvements to the high and middle school.