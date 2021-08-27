Kalama elementary seeking traffic fixes

Traffic to and from the new Kalama Elementary School clogged up nearby residential streets last year, so Kalama police and the district have been working on a new traffic plan.
However, Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera said the new plan will not be ready for the start of school next week.
“We continue to work on it. We have an ongoing dialogue with the school superintendent,” Herrera said. “We’re working pretty collaboratively with him to explore alternatives, but unfortunately it doesn’t look like some of those alternatives will be able to get up off the ground before the start of the new school year.”
In the meantime, Herrera is “encouraging patience and asking folks to pay attention and be mindful for pedestrians, kids, bicyclists in the area as we gear back up for school.”
The school district did not return a request for comment.
Herrera said the main problem is lines of cars from queuing on Eighth Street and sometimes illegally parking on narrow neighborhood roads.
“It’s a very narrow street, and parking is prohibited on that street, so when traffic gets backed up, it creates a bit of a bottleneck,” he said. “It makes it challenging and pretty hazardous for emergency vehicles, or just any vehicles.”
That backup is occurring for a number of reasons, Herrera said. First, the current design of the pick-up and drop-off sites isn’t in line with the original design of the school.
While parents were supposed to use the front of the school to drop off and pick up kids, and buses were going to use the loop behind the school, the district reversed those roles last year because more parents are dropping off students than usual due to COVID-19.
“Drop-off and pick-up were never intended for the back side of the school, and that’s creating some backups and queuing problems in the residential areas back off Cedar Street and a backup on Eighth,” Herrera said.
More parents than usual driving students last year combined with the newness of the traffic is also playing a role.
“We recognize that with anything new, such at the construction of the new school, folks are making adjustments,” he said.
The new building is Kalama’s first new school in 66 years and cost $35 million. Voters approved a $63.4 million bond in February 2018 to finance the new school and make improvements to the high and middle school.
The matter came up at a June 3 Kalama city council meeting, with councilmember Steve Kallio saying that all the students that walk home on Cedar Street have “walk through all the cars.“
“It’s a matter of time before one of those kids get hit,” Kallio said.
For now, Herrera said he and his officers will do their best to educate drivers and handle traffic.
“Be attentive to the roadway and avoid distracted driving,” he said. “Stay off the phone and devices and any other distractions that take your attention off the roadway. Be mindful of school buses.”
Herrera said the tentative plan is to route cars up China Garden Road, onto Tenth Street then Cedar Street to alleviate traffic on Eighth Street.
“Cedar, while still residential, is a lot wider and better equipped for the additional vehicle traffic,” Herrera said. “Cars parking on the shoulder aren’t inhibiting traffic flow the way they do on Eighth Street.”
He asks parents to “do their very best to line up and queue up on Cedar” instead of Eighth Street, and to give themselves extra time for the drop-off and pickup process.
“Don’t allow the desire to be on time for something to override safety and good decision-making,” he said.