Kalama chooses salmon mascot

KALAMA — The new Kalama mascot officially is a “strong, fierce looking” Chinook salmon, after the school board voted Monday to approve the new designs.
The new mascot “demonstrates strength, perseverance and unity,” a district press release said.
House Bill 1356 signed into law this past legislative session prohibits public schools from using Native American names, symbols or images as school mascots, logos or team names by 2022. There are a few exceptions. For example, the ban would not apply to public schools located on or partially on tribal reservations, as long as the use is authorized by the tribes.
Rep. Debra Lekanoff, a First Nations member from the state’s 40th District, sponsored the bill, saying she found the practice of stereotypical chants, war whoops, costumed mascots and regionally incorrect Native American imagery to be harmful to people and an impediment to improved relationships between sovereign nations.
Superintendent Eric Nerison said this new mascot was the culmination of a process the district “started quite some time ago.”
“We had been working with the (Chinook) Tribe in 2017 to come up with an alternative to the previous version of Charlie Chinook, (an alternative) that was not offensive and an inappropriate representation of Native Americans,” Nerison said. “That process stalled out as we ran into a variety of other challenges in the district.”
At first, the school considered replacing Charlie Chinook, a caricature of a nonlocal tribal member, with oars, canoes or totem poles that fit the area and the tribe’s cultural heritage, the press release said.
Charlie Chinook used to have a hatchet in one hand and a scalp in the other. Over the last 20 years Kalama redesigned Charlie, most notably by removing the scalp and replacing it with a diploma. The district also did away with tomahawk-chop-style chants at games and has essentially abandoned the Charlie Chinook logo on its uniforms in favor of an interlocked “KC” for the Kalama Chinooks.
However, Nerison said the new state law meant that all connection to the tribe had to be eliminated from the mascot. Kalama does not qualify for any of the few exemptions to the law because the Chinook Tribe is not federally acknowledged.
The mascot committee, made up of parents, teachers and volunteer community members, sent out several community and school surveys. Overall, 71.5% of people surveyed wanted to retain the Chinooks name, even if it was not connected to the tribe, instead of starting from scratch.
That meant either wind or salmon, and “Chinook salmon are known for their strength and endurance, and are culturally celebrated in the Pacific Northwest,” the press release said, while the Chinook winds would be difficult to portray as a mascot.
With that in mind, Nerison said the committee worked with Josten’s, a school branding and memorabilia company, to come up with a series of new graphics. The school board voted on those graphics Monday. They had the choice of the current orange “KC” logo, a slightly slimmer “KC” logo that was more proportionate, a black and orange “KC,” a salmon with gray or black spots, a combination of the salmon and KC in a shield, and several other combinations of the salmon and “KC” logo.
“Our intent is to provide more than one image to be used in different ways and at different times for different purposes,” Nerison said. For example, the shield could go on the school’s diplomas, the football team could use the “KC” and T-shirts could have the fish on them, he said.