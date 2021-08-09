Kalama chooses salmon mascot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At first, the school considered replacing Charlie Chinook, a caricature of a nonlocal tribal member, with oars, canoes or totem poles that fit the area and the tribe’s cultural heritage, the press release said.

Charlie Chinook used to have a hatchet in one hand and a scalp in the other. Over the last 20 years Kalama redesigned Charlie, most notably by removing the scalp and replacing it with a diploma. The district also did away with tomahawk-chop-style chants at games and has essentially abandoned the Charlie Chinook logo on its uniforms in favor of an interlocked “KC” for the Kalama Chinooks.

However, Nerison said the new state law meant that all connection to the tribe had to be eliminated from the mascot. Kalama does not qualify for any of the few exemptions to the law because the Chinook Tribe is not federally acknowledged.

The mascot committee, made up of parents, teachers and volunteer community members, sent out several community and school surveys. Overall, 71.5% of people surveyed wanted to retain the Chinooks name, even if it was not connected to the tribe, instead of starting from scratch.