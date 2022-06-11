Kalama, Castle Rock, Wahkiakum seniors graduate Friday night

Last-minute changes to dodge a rainstorm didn't put a damper on high school graduations in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties Friday evening.

The heavy rain moved Kalama and Castle Rock graduations from stadiums to gymnasiums, while Wahkiakum High School's ceremony remained outside in the stadium.

In Cathlamet, 38 seniors, their families, community members and school staff braved the rain.

In Kalama, Valedictorian Jaysen Ketzbeau spoke about how he and his 64 fellow graduates learned from spending a large part of their sophomore and junior years online only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This hardship allowed us to learn something important," he said. "The ability to grow and adapt to the trials the world may throw at us."

Ketzbeau said this skill can apply wherever their futures take them, especially for many fellow graduates planning to work in the trades.

Three other students — senior class president Tarrell Lockridge, Elizabeth Green, on behalf of students, and Bethany Lozier, on behalf of faculty — also spoke during the ceremony.

About 20 miles north in Castle Rock, 81 graduates, many of whom have gone to school together for 13 years, took the stage to accept their diplomas.

The three valedictorians, Maylena Cherrington, Logan Setera and Rhiannon Sibbett spoke. Sibbett told her classmates to remember the happy moments from their time together, including laughs at lunch tables and during online classes.

"I hope we remember all the little things that made this high school ours," she said.

