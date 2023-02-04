Data shows Cowlitz County young adults without a degree usually make less than their college counterparts.

But in a rural economy dominated by engineering and manufacturing, the type of education needed to make livable wages is different than typical post-grad options.

Students are pursuing a different kind of education — trade schools, apprenticeships or certification programs.

With rising job openings and wages, Cowlitz County high school graduates — who attend college less than the state average — are seeing more work options.

Vickei Hrdina, a career readiness director with the regional Educational Service District No. 112, said 70% of employers still expect some sort of post-grad education.

“We are trying to combat that idea that when you graduate, and even if you end up getting a job, you don’t need any growth or education,” Hrdina said.

She said employers also want what they call "21st-century skills" — communication, critical thinking skills and some technology experience.

With more jobs available today, students have more choices.

According to the Washington state Economic Securities, 1,800 jobs have been added to Cowlitz County since the pandemic. That is a 4.4% increase — higher than the nation which increased 0.8% and the state at 1.9%.

The largest employment industries in Cowlitz County, according to Workforce Southwest Washington, are manufacturing as well as healthcare and social assistance — all of which are included in Career and Technical Education, or CTE, courses.

Health care and social services employment — with an annual salary of around $56,000 — spiked more than any other industry in Cowlitz County between 2007 and 2022, with the Employment Security Department reporting more than 1,000 additional jobs in that time.

"For kids, knowing what they want to do is really fluid," said Bill Ofstun, Longview School District's career and technical education director. "When you think health science, you think doctor or nurse because those are the most predominant fields, but there are lots of support positions that are involved in that."

Working as a healthcare provider, assistant or caretaker requires a certificate of some kind. Hrdina said all employers across industries also eventually want employees to get some sort of post-secondary education.

“They need employees badly right now, across all industries,” Hrdina said. “The same is for universities, of course. … They are all on-board for students to come in with some of those skills.”

Historical college data

School district leaders tend to agree that college does not always mesh well with every student.

Tuition runs high, and barriers to financial aid can seem complicated or out of reach. Cowlitz County’s average household income trails Washington state as a whole, and local youth have historically not attended college.

Between the six largest public school districts in Cowlitz County, 54.2% of students on average do not enroll in any institution within the first year after graduation, according to 2021 data from the Washington State Education Research and Data Center.

In these same districts, an average of 67.4% do not have a degree or certificate after eight years post-graduation.

The county surpasses the statewide average for students who don’t enroll, which sits at 40%. Across the state, about 53% on average did not have a degree after eight years, according to the state education research and data center.

What are districts teaching?

Students are learning career skills in high school.

Kalama School District’s CTE programs focus mainly on science, technology and engineering. Students can also learn math- and science-based trades like robotics, natural resources, construction and manufacturing.

Kalama Superintendent Eric Nerison said the development of CTE in the area helps students make informed career decisions.

“It’s part of that experience of making things that feeds into the same skillset you need to be successful in college,” Nerison said. “For lots of students, it helps to answer that question of, ‘Why do I need to learn this?’”

Kalama in 2022 got $333,000 in state funds to add more CTE courses. The district in 2018 also got about $1.9 million from a state grant for a new a STEM laboratory that could teach physics and space science.

Technology and funding for newer facilities has helped, Ofstun said. R.A. Long High School used a $1.1 million state grant to convert an outdated woodshop into a lab equipped with a virtual interactive autopsy table, microscope samples and fake crime scenes to teach forensics.

The Longview School District offers more than 60 CTE courses. The Kelso School District offers 70 with seven in-field classes.

Kelso students can learn aviation science at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport, health sciences and diesel mechanic technology housed in Lower Columbia College. They can also enroll in two fire science classes at the Cowlitz 2 fire station and study police science at the Kelso train station.

In Kelso, a newly refurbished Huntington Middle School has a science laboratory that doubles as a culinary space.

"All of these paths can be accessed, whether you go into a trade, a two-year or four-year institution," Hrdina said, "or whether you decide none of those options really work for you."

Graduation requirement changes

The state has also expanded access for students who pursue careers in trades by widening graduation requirements and CTE funding.

Graduation standards include historically traditional ways to earn the diploma: high scores on the SAT/ACT and passing state tests.

But not every student must go that route to graduate, according to graduation standards published by the Washington state Board of Education.

If they want to join the military, they have to meet the standard on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery exam. If they opt for a trade, they must complete a series of approved career and technical courses.

Neither of these options require students to meet English or math standards, but those core curriculum skills intertwine with what they learn in CTE courses or military training.

"This is now a pathway that didn't exist before," Ofstun said.