How does the upgraded security at Longview School District work? Principals explain.

Getting inside Longview’s schools is not as easy as it once was, and some school leaders are praising the district’s efforts to increase security without making visitors feel uninvited.

Mint Valley Elementary School Principal Brian Mitchell said the addition of a camera, doorbell and electronic locks at the front doors of the schools have given front-office staff the ability to see who is in the lobby at what times.

"It's overwhelmingly supported by parents," Mitchell said.

The Longview School Board this spring approved a $560,000 project paid for in part with local tax dollars to add these security vestibules to the fronts of seven of Longview's 15 schools: Robert Gray, Mint Valley, Olympic, Kessler and St. Helen's elementary schools, as well as Discovery High School and fencing around Mark Morris High School.

The rest of the schools will likely get the vestibules next summer, district spokesperson Rick Parrish said.

Each vestibule is a locked room inside the schools that gives visitors access to the reception area but no way of opening the doors to the hallways of classrooms without permission.

"There's a sense of relief and a sense of gratitude that the school district is focused on making everyone feel safe," Robert Gray Elementary Principal Kristie Wall said.

Feelings of danger are uncommon in Longview schools, Wall said, but the vestibules have added a balance between safety and being an inviting environment.

Each school has a different structure that required the district to consult with architects, engineers, school administrators and other school districts to determine how they could build the vestibule in a way that made sense for the building.

When a visitor comes to the door, they can make themselves visible in the front-door camera and alert a front-office employee to their presence.

The staff then have the ability to speak to the visitor, ask what they need and choose whether they buzz them into the locked foyer. Mint Valley decided to add a separate phone line so visitors would not have to wait for a staff member to get off the phone before they could enter.

"That was definitely an adjustment at first," Mitchell said.

Wall said her staff did it a bit differently, having the buzzer connect to several phone lines so if one staff member was busy, another could ring the visitor inside.

"It's becoming a routine," Wall said.

Most of the time, Mitchell said, they know who is visiting.

Fulltime school employees, like teachers and secretaries, have keys they use to get inside without needing to use the vestibule.

Visitors usually include a parent who needs to drop off their student, a school district employee who needs to enter for maintenance or substitute teaching, or a mail delivery person who does not need to get into the classrooms but can drop off a package through the front-office access window.

"It gives that ability to limit how many people are in the front office," Mitchell said.