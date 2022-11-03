Home at last: A new and improved Huntington Middle School makes its debut

Phil Pedersen remembers the excitement he felt in 1953 when he became part of the first generation of students to attend Kelso Junior High School.

At the time, the newly built school marked the first junior high school in Kelso.

Nearly 70 years later, with a granddaughter who works in the Kelso School District and several great-grandchildren who attend Kelso schools, Pedersen saw the finished results of a yearslong, $30 million project to upgrade and revive the same building where he once competed in sports and grew in his knowledge and understanding.

Years of construction, supply chain delays and cost inflation all led to a public ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening that unveiled a remodeled Huntington Middle School. It was a chance for school leaders to let the public to see the results of the $30 million project, which focused on modernizing nearly every aspect of the school.

"This new building is awesome," Pedersen said. "I went down the halls and saw the old concrete walls, which was great. It's a pleasure to be here and to be part of it."

Students at Huntington moved on Oct. 11 from their temporary learning environment at Catlin Elementary School into their new building, which included new walls, floors, expanded hallways, improved HVAC and air quality systems, and elective rooms that now come with upgraded technology and a more modern interior design.

The band room now has higher ceilings that were specially designed to give the space better acoustics; new ceiling-to-floor windows now line the library's back wall to let in constant natural light; the labs have cabinets on them that double as whiteboards for students to use.

"We finally got to be here and have the opportunity to have a new school and enjoy having it," eighth-grader Kenya Salas Arellano said.

Upgrades at Huntington also included a new auxiliary gym as well as new floors in the main gym and locker rooms.

"It is very nice to have a spacious, organized learning environment," said eighth-grader Whitman Jordan, who plays basketball and football for Huntington. "I am very delighted to have a new basketball court and better, bigger hallways."

The eighth-grade students at Huntington not only spent the last year at Catlin but the year before in at-home learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Salas Arellano and Jordan said they were grateful to have the chance to attend the new building before they leave for high school next year.

"Finally, after the excruciating effects of COVID, we will hopefully be getting back to a normal year at the brand-new Huntington," eighth-grader Addison Hislop said.

Principal Kim Allais said she felt proud of the work done by the engineers and architects on the project, which included Integrus Architecture, Constructional Services Group, and FORMA Construction.

The upgrades were funded in part through a voter-approved 2018 bond that secured construction projects for several Kelso schools, including Butler Acres, Lexington and Rose Valley elementary schools.

"We're extremely grateful to you as community members here in Kelso for providing this newly improved facility for us to provide for our Kelso kids," Allais told the crowd before the ribbon-cutting.

Part of the goal with construction was to create a community space, Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said.

"We really want our buildings to be the hub that encourages access by community," Tack said. "This aux gym was one of the features we really wanted to have available to our community. ... We selected materials that are strong, durable, adaptable and really timeless features that we can use throughout many years."