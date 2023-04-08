Longview School District leaders are closely watching their high schoolers, hoping to lower the number of those currently failing classes and help them get back on track to graduate.

A mid-year achievement data set showed a comparison between where students are now versus where their 2022 counterparts were when it comes to passing their classes, which was presented to school board members last week.

Longview high schoolers are currently failing classes at a rate of 11.95%, though district officials note this will likely change by the end of the school year.

At the end of 2022, 9.6% of high schoolers were experiencing failure in at least one of their classes, data shows. The end-of-year goal this year is to lower this number to 7.5%, the district says; by 2026 they hope to make it only 5% of students who are not passing.

"This is a direct correlation to our graduation rates," Superintendent Dan Zorn said.

Graduation rates in the district have consistently outpaced the Washington state average. Data from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction shows 84% of students across the state graduated in four years at the end of the 2021-22 school year; in Longview, that number was 90%.

Still, district leaders are looking to make the percentage even higher. High school students who don't pass their core classes face a higher risk of not earning their diplomas, according to the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research.

Mark Morris High School Principal Aaron Whitright told the school board last week they were using data to inform their solutions. Lowering absences, focusing on challenges in specific classes and increasing access to credit retrieval are some of the options outlined in their plan to help students get on track.

"I believe the single most important thing a kid can do ever in his life is to graduate high school," Whitright said. "We want them to go further than high school, of course, but it's about opportunity. If you don't graduate high school, your opportunities lessen."

Dual credit courses have drawn in more students — Advanced Placement, career and technical education programs, or college credit classes — from the end of last year. As of now, the district reports 1,585 enrollments compared to 1,441 at the end of last year.

Enrollments are different than the raw number of students who engage in these classes and instead refer to how many times any of these classes get a new sign-up. One student may take a college credit class and an AP course, but that counts as two "enrollments" even though it's one student.