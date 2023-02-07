RAINIER — People can help raise money for Rainier Junior and Senior High School students to go on a trip to the nation's capital by attending a spaghetti feed fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday at the school.

Students are planning an educational trip to Washington, D.C. this summer.

People can purchase presale tickets for the fundraiser or tickets at the door. Presale tickets are $8 for kids and $12 for adults. Tickets at the door are $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

The school is located at 28170 Old Rainier Rd.

For more information, contact Andrew Demko at andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.